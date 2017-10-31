Welcome to Week 81 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge.

You proved that even the sky is not the limit in last week’s responses, as you brought out the WOW-factor in terms of creativity and photography skills! So, for this week’s theme I wanted to go in a very different direction. The image that inspired this week’s theme is one that I have come back to for years, and still like; thus you get the theme of Broken!

Your challenge is to find that around you, which is broken, yet still beautiful. Of course, you can take broken into many directions, such as physical or emotional, or a sequence… You will figure out exactly what strikes a chord with you! Have fun with this!

Here’s the image that I mentioned…

I think this image is from around 2004, as I just had bought my EOS 10D; as my wife and I were checking out a herding event on a farm, I noticed this broken wheel just off the path. It just had to be photographed!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

I’m looking forward to seeing what catches your eye this week…

