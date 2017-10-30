Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 80

Welcome to the 80th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! This week saw many of you looking up to the sky where you found lots of inspiration!

The variety of images underscores the creativity of each and every one of you! You shared some stunning images, each with their own special aspects, and I was truly stunned by a number of your photos, which captured the theme in all its power!

Thank you all for great posts that gave me lots of pleasure in reading them!

Sometimes the sky can present some wondrous patterns…

This Yoga Tree image was taken on one of those wonderful early Winter mornings, when the air is crisp and the rising Sun holds the promise of a perfect day. The variation of air speeds in different layers in the atmosphere created some interesting cloud formations, making for a shot that contains both beauty and form.

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

Hope that you enjoy these posts!

