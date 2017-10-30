Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 80

Welcome to the 80th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! This week saw many of you looking up to the sky where you found lots of inspiration!
The variety of images underscores the creativity of each and every one of you! You shared some stunning images, each with their own special aspects, and I was truly stunned by a number of your photos, which captured the theme in all its power!
Thank you all for great posts that gave me lots of pleasure in reading them!
Sometimes the sky can present some wondrous patterns…
This Yoga Tree image was taken on one of those wonderful early Winter mornings, when the air is crisp and the rising Sun holds the promise of a perfect day. The variation of air speeds in different layers in the atmosphere created some interesting cloud formations, making for a shot that contains both beauty and form.
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- Sarah kicked us off with lovely brooding skies over Auckland in By Sarah; she also create a second post with a beautifully reflected sky in By Sarah, which has a great set of leading lines in the image!
- Ed presents a variety of skies in his post in In my Mind’s Eye, one of which has an awesome over-sized golfball!
- Xenia also brings us a pair of posts; the first in whippetwisdom brings us wonderful vistas that include Lock Linnhe, a tanka and whippets! The second entry in whippetwisdom is in the Nevis range and has a great haiku!
- ladyleemanilla has viewed the sky from lots of angles and with lots of interesting scenes; her range of images are fantastic!
- Maria’s entry in citySonnet has stunning views of the sky with lots of intriguing cloud formations!
- Poetry in Pictures brings us very cool skies, including one that contains last week’s theme: a bird!
- Gwenny’s sky photos in Field Notes from Over the Hill have amazing views, including a couple of arcs!
- This week, pensivity101 shares fantastic skies from sunrise to sunset!
- In Folly’s Photoworld vol. 2, Petra brings us some rather gray skies, which are lightened up by a new dog! Petra also has a project in another blog, where she has photographed the sky every day since April 2012: Petra’s Himmelsbilder; you’ll want to check this out!!!
- Stella’s selection of skies in Giggles & Tales are stunning! I particularly love the reflection; which one of her photos is your favorite?
- This week, theonlyD800inthehameau has a beautifully photographed Sun silhoetting trees in the Sir Bani Yas game reserve in Abu Dhabi!
- In Arizona Mary Photos, we’re treated to a great array of cloud-filled skies with interesting shapes!
- In his blog Swaash, Swathi brings us wonderful skies from his visit to his grand ma’s house, which he clearly enjoyed very much!
- Cee presents us with gorgeous skies in her entry in her awesome blog, Cee’s Photography!
- Frank’s post in Poetry, Short Prose and Walking has a stunning combination of wondrous poem and great vistas in his photography!
- In Chateaux des Fleurs we get a view of the Brooklyn Bridge with a great sky, which would definitely increase its sale price!
- Candace photographs the United States flag against a beautiful sky in her post in Netdancer’s Musings; great post!
- Robert’s photo in Photo Robert’s Blog is a fantastic shot of the sky reflected in a puddle on the street!
- In Magic and Beauty we are treated to some interesting urban vistas with cool skies!
- Miriam brings us skies and views from Oregon and California in a great post the Shower of Blessing.
- Debbie’s photos in this week’s entry in her blog Travel with Intent come from a visit to Sapa in northern Vietnam; what a gorgeous area!
- In the abstractlives‘ blog entry, we get to see some rather cool skies in various locations!
- This week’s entry in Roaming Urban Gypsy takes us to the park for some fantastic skylines!
- This week Land of Images brings us a sky from one of my favorite islands: Skye!
- Sunshine’s Snapshots shares some big puffy clouds on a beautiful day in Cohoes!
- Nicole’s entry in her blog, Doar Nicole, has great photographs, with the reflection of the sky in a street puddle making me say WOW!
- This week, Susan’s post in Musin’ with Susan goes back to the Solar Eclipse with a perfect capture!
- This week in Linda’s Cr8tions 365, we get to see a cloud that is lit by the setting Sun in stunning fashion!
- Another gorgeous sunset is on display in layue’s everyday photo blog, where the beach provides a perfect location!
- Bushboy shows us some soaring clouds in his post in Bushboy’s World, which have an added feature: an eagle!
- Klara gives us a great post in Sliku svoju ljubim II, with a bright sunny day, trees and people enjoying their time outdoors!
- Andrea’s post in ARHtistic license takes us over the canal!
- In Urban Liaisons we get to reach for the sky! At least, the rusty tower gets to reach for us!
- Bullyboy shows us the color of a wonderful variety of skies in Travel387; then he adds a second entry in Travel387 with silhouettes and skylines!
- Ron went multi-challenge in his fantastic post in Progressing into Solitude with a really cool set of images!
- Debbie’s post in ForgivingConnects tells us about opening up ourselves to forgiveness, as we’d open ourselves to the sky! Beautifully written!
- In the Blog of Hammad Rais, the stairs reach up to the sky, but not far enough to find some cool breezes!
- Lisa’s post in A Day In The Life celebrates the various moods that are brought by the sky in a series of beautiful photos!
- In Bajezen, we get treated to another beautiful variety of skies!
- Miriam had a wonderful time camping on the banks of the Campaspie river, as you can see in Out an’ About, where the skies were magical!
Hope that you enjoy these posts!
7 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 80”
I did a double take with your photo- thinking it was a person at first! Beautiful. Thanks for the round up- I missed a few over the week!
Thank you! Yes, the Yoga Tree is rather amazing!
Thanks for the round up . I enjoyed the challenge
Thank you! Glad you enjoyed it!
What a beautiful pose your yoga tree has. Lots of wonderful posts here Frank. I blogged and posted in real time on Sat night but perhaps my ping back didn’t work.
Thank you, Miriam. I’ll take a look at your blog and find your post to include it.
Reblogged this on ladyleemanila and commented:
sky round-up 🙂