Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 82

Someone’s in the kitchen with…

Welcome to the 82nd round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!  From looking at the entries this week, I think that the kitchen is a place of good food and memories for each of you!

I like the variety that you presented in your posts, as we get to see old kitchens, new kitchens, old ways of doing things, great stories and some fantastic food!!  But most of all, your posts were all fun to read and see, as it is clear that you put your creative thoughts into them!

Thank you all for great posts!

Let’s go back in time a bit for this kitchen…

IMG_0089
Diana’s Bar and Kitchen

This image is from this year’s vacation in Italy, at the stunning excavations at Ostia Antica.  We’re looking at the Bar and Kitchen of Diana, where many a good meal and drink was served in antiquity.  One can feel the atmosphere of the location and be absorbed by the laughter and great cheer that permeates the very bricks and tile at Diana’s!

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

    • ladyleemanilla started things off this week with a great post that she titled Mundane Kitchen; lots of interesting things in this post!
    • This week, pensivity101 takes us on the road to explore one of the lowest cost kitchens that I have ever heard of!
    • Nicole takes us to the castle of Chenonceaux in Une Photo, Un Poeme, where we visit a truly impressive kitchen!
    • This week, theonlyD800inthehameau shows off a great collection of pots and pans at the Abbaye de la Réau!
    • Gwenny takes us to a classic kitchen of the early 19th century in her post in Field Notes from over the Hill!  Great location!!
    • In iball round the world, we don’t go to an exotic location this week, but are treated to a wonderfully creative shot!
    • Sarah brings us to a beautiful kitchen seen in Melbourne in her post in By Sarah; the atmosphere is just perfect!
    • In Morpethroad‘s entry, we are treated to a great story that gives us an idea of what caused the kitchen sink to end up where it is…
    • Debbie takes us along to an outdoor kitchen in her post in Travel with Intent, as we get a chance for some sticky rice in Hanoi!
    • In Folly’s Photoworld vol. 2, Petra highlights some of the rather cool things that one can find in kitchens, and gives us dessert!
    • Bullyboy provides us an entire meal in his post in Travel387; and, if your thirsty, there’s a glass of water too!
    • Bushboy brings us to one of his favorite kitchens in Bushboy’s World, which is a true classic that has seen a lot of meals!
    • In Land of Images, we find that an old kitchen sink can be repurposed to provide drinking water for the local wildlife!
    • In Urban Liaisons, we get to visit a smoke kitchen in Penzlin castle; with a 12 meter chimney, there should be quite an opportunity for a good smoky fire!
    • In Leaking Ink‘s entry of this week, we find out that there was life before food processors, as ingredients were ground the old fashioned way!
    • In her post in Shower of Blessings, Miriam shares the improvements that were made to her kitchen; which do you like better, new or old?
    • Debbie’s post in ForgivingConnects was written in her kitchen, as she shares the importance of accepting ourselves with forgiveness on a continual basis.
    • In her post in Musin’ with Susan, Susan’s husband is featured, as her prepares a nice cup of cappucino in the kitchen!
    • Linda finds a rather interesting usage of an old refrigerator in her post in Linda’s Cr8tions 365, as it is used for storage by a restaurant!
    • In Wind Kisses‘ entry for this theme, we’re taken to Yellowstone, where kitchens are rugged and much appreciated after a day outdoors!
    • Khürt’s entry in Island in the Net takes us into the kitchen and leaves my mouth watering for that sandwich!

Hope that you enjoy these posts!

Author: jansenphoto

A Fresh Perspective Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment. Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael. My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals. Universal Connections My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation. This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections. Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client. And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!

4 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 82”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s