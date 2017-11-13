Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 82

Welcome to the 82nd round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! From looking at the entries this week, I think that the kitchen is a place of good food and memories for each of you!
I like the variety that you presented in your posts, as we get to see old kitchens, new kitchens, old ways of doing things, great stories and some fantastic food!! But most of all, your posts were all fun to read and see, as it is clear that you put your creative thoughts into them!
Thank you all for great posts!
Let’s go back in time a bit for this kitchen…
This image is from this year’s vacation in Italy, at the stunning excavations at Ostia Antica. We’re looking at the Bar and Kitchen of Diana, where many a good meal and drink was served in antiquity. One can feel the atmosphere of the location and be absorbed by the laughter and great cheer that permeates the very bricks and tile at Diana’s!
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- ladyleemanilla started things off this week with a great post that she titled Mundane Kitchen; lots of interesting things in this post!
- This week, pensivity101 takes us on the road to explore one of the lowest cost kitchens that I have ever heard of!
- Nicole takes us to the castle of Chenonceaux in Une Photo, Un Poeme, where we visit a truly impressive kitchen!
- This week, theonlyD800inthehameau shows off a great collection of pots and pans at the Abbaye de la Réau!
- Gwenny takes us to a classic kitchen of the early 19th century in her post in Field Notes from over the Hill! Great location!!
- In iball round the world, we don’t go to an exotic location this week, but are treated to a wonderfully creative shot!
- Sarah brings us to a beautiful kitchen seen in Melbourne in her post in By Sarah; the atmosphere is just perfect!
- In Morpethroad‘s entry, we are treated to a great story that gives us an idea of what caused the kitchen sink to end up where it is…
- Debbie takes us along to an outdoor kitchen in her post in Travel with Intent, as we get a chance for some sticky rice in Hanoi!
- In Folly’s Photoworld vol. 2, Petra highlights some of the rather cool things that one can find in kitchens, and gives us dessert!
- Bullyboy provides us an entire meal in his post in Travel387; and, if your thirsty, there’s a glass of water too!
- Bushboy brings us to one of his favorite kitchens in Bushboy’s World, which is a true classic that has seen a lot of meals!
- In Land of Images, we find that an old kitchen sink can be repurposed to provide drinking water for the local wildlife!
- In Urban Liaisons, we get to visit a smoke kitchen in Penzlin castle; with a 12 meter chimney, there should be quite an opportunity for a good smoky fire!
- In Leaking Ink‘s entry of this week, we find out that there was life before food processors, as ingredients were ground the old fashioned way!
- In her post in Shower of Blessings, Miriam shares the improvements that were made to her kitchen; which do you like better, new or old?
- Debbie’s post in ForgivingConnects was written in her kitchen, as she shares the importance of accepting ourselves with forgiveness on a continual basis.
- In her post in Musin’ with Susan, Susan’s husband is featured, as her prepares a nice cup of cappucino in the kitchen!
- Linda finds a rather interesting usage of an old refrigerator in her post in Linda’s Cr8tions 365, as it is used for storage by a restaurant!
- In Wind Kisses‘ entry for this theme, we’re taken to Yellowstone, where kitchens are rugged and much appreciated after a day outdoors!
- Khürt’s entry in Island in the Net takes us into the kitchen and leaves my mouth watering for that sandwich!
Hope that you enjoy these posts!
4 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 82”
Ah, my kitchen then (well it has got my name all over it!) but you can have the bar Frank, I don’t drink!
It’s one of the earliest juice bars! You might find a drink to your health 🙂
Cheers! 🙂
kitchen round-up 🙂