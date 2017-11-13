Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 82

Welcome to the 82nd round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! From looking at the entries this week, I think that the kitchen is a place of good food and memories for each of you!

I like the variety that you presented in your posts, as we get to see old kitchens, new kitchens, old ways of doing things, great stories and some fantastic food!! But most of all, your posts were all fun to read and see, as it is clear that you put your creative thoughts into them!

Thank you all for great posts!

Let’s go back in time a bit for this kitchen…

This image is from this year’s vacation in Italy, at the stunning excavations at Ostia Antica. We’re looking at the Bar and Kitchen of Diana, where many a good meal and drink was served in antiquity. One can feel the atmosphere of the location and be absorbed by the laughter and great cheer that permeates the very bricks and tile at Diana’s!

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

Hope that you enjoy these posts!

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading...