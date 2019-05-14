Welcome to week 160 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
My apologies for not getting last week’s round up out first, but it’s been challenging to cram a week’s worth of work into 2 days before my trip to Ireland. I’ve looked a bunch of your wonderful, wheel posts and they are stunning! For this week’s challenge, I’m going for a darker subject: Night! Personally, I enjoy the look of shooting at night, as the contrast between light and dark is so pronounced. In your approach to this week’s theme, feel free to bring any old night into the light!
I hope you have fun with this theme!!
Here’s a shot from last week…
Last week was spent in Boston, as Red Hat held its annual Summit there, which was a truly inspiring event! As I was walking back to my hotel after one of the ancillary events, I came across this bridge and saw that the moon was looking lovely between the high-rise buildings…
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
I’m looking forward to what creatures the night might bring to the light!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
View all posts by jansenphoto
56 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Night”
This will be a fun one. I hope I have time to play. Actually I just learned I don’t have time unless I make time. So here goes nothing. Let’s see what I can cut out to make time!
Looking forward to it, Joseph!
I was able to go right to it!
That’s awesome!!
Love the reflections! Beautiful!
Thank you!
Great pic! No need to tell you where mine is! https://bysarahwhiley.wordpress.com/2019/05/15/night/
Great shot of a somewhat known bridge!
Love this challenge, Frank! It brings back some good old memories…https://lagottocattleya.wordpress.com/2019/05/14/tuesday-photo-challenge-night/
Wonderful photos, Ann-Christine!
Thank you for always being so positive!
I love your capture of the building. Beautiful.
Thank you kindly!
More from the boat Frank
https://pensitivity101.wordpress.com/2019/05/15/tuesday-photo-challenge-night/
Love them!
Aren’t photos of night mysterious by intrinsic energies? Lovely prompt and wonderful photo of Boston at night!
Am enclosing here my link for a bit of a different night (or is it?)
https://naamayehuda.com/2019/05/14/the-long-night/
Na’ama
Wonderful poem, Na’ama!
I love that time of the day!
https://anotherglobaleater.wordpress.com/2019/04/29/death-of-a-mall/
That’s a fantastic post! Would love the opportunity to photograph a deserted mall.
A chance to put together photos of a night to remember https://lightwords.blog/2019/05/14/midnight-in-paris/
Thanks for the inspiration
Lovely post!
Wonderful!
I love a bit of night photography, Frank. That’s a great Boston shot.
I’m taking you to Malta for some night lights: https://travelwithintent.com/2019/05/15/evening-in-the-gut-of-valletta-strait-street/
Enjoy your trip to Ireland.
Valetta looks great at night!
Thank you!
I found some night Frank. One night I’ll get into town for a spot of photography. You do it so well 🙂
Thank you; look forward to your photos, Brian!
Thanks for the challenge prompt! ❤
Glad that you like it!
https://dannyjamesphotography.com/2019/05/15/tuesday-photo-challenge-night/
That is a great shot! Where is it?
Hong Kong!
Wonderful photo and haiku!
I am still working on my night photography skills! But here’s one I found https://dailymusing57.com/2019/05/16/tuesday-photo-challenge-night/