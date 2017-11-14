Welcome to Week 83 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge.

You definitely showed the importance of keeping track of all things, including the Kitchen sink, in last week’s contributions! They were absolutely stunning!

This week’s theme came pretty easily to me, as I came up with the theme before looking at images; once I had the theme, finding the image was a piece of cake! In the current environment of discord and lack of connections, I thought that the theme of Bridge might be appropriate.

Of course, bridge is both a noun and a verb, which means that you can take this theme into any direction of your choosing! Unleash your creative urges and find the place to cross the chasm with your bridge! Most of all, have fun with it!

Here’s that image that came to mind right away…

This wonderful aqueduct was part of my daily commute to one of my prior jobs; it always caught my attention, as it has such classic lines in its construction. On this particular day, the light showed of some its great qualities to create a complete scene.

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

I’m looking forward to seeing what catches your eye this week…

