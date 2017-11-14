Welcome to Week 83 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge.
You definitely showed the importance of keeping track of all things, including the Kitchen sink, in last week’s contributions! They were absolutely stunning!
This week’s theme came pretty easily to me, as I came up with the theme before looking at images; once I had the theme, finding the image was a piece of cake! In the current environment of discord and lack of connections, I thought that the theme of Bridge might be appropriate.
Of course, bridge is both a noun and a verb, which means that you can take this theme into any direction of your choosing! Unleash your creative urges and find the place to cross the chasm with your bridge! Most of all, have fun with it!
Here’s that image that came to mind right away…
This wonderful aqueduct was part of my daily commute to one of my prior jobs; it always caught my attention, as it has such classic lines in its construction. On this particular day, the light showed of some its great qualities to create a complete scene.
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
I’m looking forward to seeing what catches your eye this week…
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
11 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Bridge”
An amazing photo a beautiful bridge!!!
Thank you kindly!
…of a
Simply stunning photo! 💜💜👏🏻👏🏻
What a beautiful photo Frank, the reflection is stunning. Great prompt.
Submission for this week – https://edtphotoblog.wordpress.com/2017/11/14/bridge/
This is a majestic capture, Frank. Very lovely 🙂
Thank you, Hammad!