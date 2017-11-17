Experimental Photography

The WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge has the theme of Experimental. Now, I have been know to experiment a bit in my photography, so I thought I’d share one of the the images from those experiments.

A number of years back, I was looking for ways to expand the realm of my photographic endeavors, as I had a sense of restlessness with what I captured; there had to be something more, something that would uncover that which lay just over the horizon of our perception. One constraint that I put upon that work is that it had to be done in-camera, rather than post-production. I had already done quite a bit of HDR work, for which post-production is a key component, and this had to be different.

So, on an evening of sitting around the campfire, I started trying out different zoom blur techniques, which led to a significant amount of output over the following years.

One of these images that generates a lot of interest is this one…

This was from 2011, as I was wandering around the garden at my mother’s house, searching to uncover the energy that is locked up in Nature. This tea rose pulled me in and provided just the right amount of a pose!

Have a wonderful day!

