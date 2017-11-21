Welcome to Week 84 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge.

As I’m running a bit behind on the Round Up post for last week’s theme of Bridge, you haven’t had the opportunity to see all of the entries in one place; they are truly amazing!

This week’s theme is a bit of an indirect approach, as in the United States we celebrate Thanksgiving this week; my original leaning was toward the area of gratitude, which made me think of one of the things, for which I am thankful: Progress!

There are many ways to look at progress, and all the areas in our lives and the world, upon which it has a positive, or sometimes not so positive, impact. Go out there and find your creative take on this theme how you relate to it! Have fun and make progress!!

Here’s a sign of progress that caught my eye last year…

I remember the days, when you always made sure to have enough change on you to make a phone call, in case you were stuck somewhere. Gone are those days, as our phones travel with us, allowing us to stay in touch wherever we are.

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

I’m looking forward to seeing what catches your eye this week…

