Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 83

Welcome to the 83rd round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! My apologies for posting this round up a bit late, as I have been a bit busy this past weekend.
Your entries into this week’s challenge were not just fantastic, they showcased the connections made by bridges in lots of wonderful ways! It was lovely to see the human bridges, as well as physical bridges; Nature also played a key role in some of your posts, much to my enjoyment!
Thank you all for great posts!
Sometimes a bridge provides us with quiet reflection…
During a morning exploration, I found this beautiful new bridge that makes up part of a trail system. On this particular day, the river was smooth as glass, allowing for a crisp, clean reflection.
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- Sarah takes us to the joy of her wedding day in By Sarah; wonderful moments! In a second post in By Sarah, we are treated to her jumping off a bridge (don’t worry!)
- In his post in In My Mind’s Eye, Ed captures a wonderful scene with a lovely bridge crossing a fantastic little stream!
- This week’s entry in theonlyD800inthehameau shows us some great photos of classic medieval bridges!
- Xenia’s post in whippetwisdom shares one of those magical whippet dreams of the bridge between wind and waves; beautiful!
- Gwenny takes us across the bridge in her post in Field Notes from over the Hill! There’s also a classic crossing for trains in her post!
- In Land of Images, we get a view from a punter on the river Cam, as we approach a bridge; where could we be?
- Let’s Take a Walk and discover… to find a bridge that is not across water; great capture by Michelle!
- In Folly’s Photoworld vol. 2, Petra has a wonderful array of bridges and beautiful settings, some of which take us into a fairy tale!
- This week, pensivity101 takes us back to the golden age of trains, when steam filled the sky and their sound echoed among the hills. Lovely times!
- In Urban Liaisons, we are invited to cross the chasm way up high, across a bridge that is not for the faint of heart!
- Nicole features a bridge across the river Seine in Une Photo, Un Poeme, which is not only long at more than a mile, but also has a span over half a mile between two piers!
- In iball round the world, we learn about the subtle art of one of the most prodigioius hunters: the souvenir seller in Viet Nam! Great post!!
- Debbie brings us something unusual in Travel with Intent, as she captures a bridge without traffic in Scotland! Find out why…
- Robert’s images are always wonderful, and his contributions to this theme in Photo Roberts Blog are no exception!
- Candace’s post in her blog Netdancer’s Musings presents us with a wonderfully framed image to give a view from a bridge…
- In Sunshine’s Snapshots, we are treated this great little bridge in a gorgeous garden; awesome!
- Nadia’s entry in Layue’s everyday photo blog takes us into the beautiful city of Prague and one of its amazing bridges. Gorgeous!
- This week’s entry from Black Body, a wonderful blog, takes us to a bridge between East and West, with a new look that lifts us up!
- In Doar Nicole, we not only get treated to wonderful colors, but we also discover a bridge that is perfect in the landscape!
- Cee always has a great entry, and this week’s post in Cee’s Photography is evidence of that; which one is your favorite bridge?
- Linda takes us to Rome in her post in Linda’s Cr8tions 365, with a beautiful photo of one of the Eternal City’s many bridges.
- A wonderful entry that shortens the distance comes from the Blog of Hammad Rais, which shows a great bridge!
- Bushboy has a wonderful collection of classic bridges in Bushboy’s World, among which I like many!
- In a Day in the Life, we get treated to a great view of the Triboro Bridge with an interesting perspective!
- Ron’s post in Progressing into Solitude has an impressive array of bridges in great photos!
- In Wind Kisses‘ post, we go back to Nature to discover a stunning array of bridges created from stone by wind.
- Andrea’s post in ARHtistic License brings interesting variety of bridges, ranging from natural to decorative.
- Debbie’s post in ForgivingConnects tells us of building bridges between fear and love, with forgiveness at their base; great post!
- In Leaking Ink, we take a step in time across an array of bridges, some of which are rather unusual!
- Michael’s bridge in Life is a Hobby is a truly inspiring image in composition and color! Stunning!
- Susan takes us to a garden in her post in Musin’ with Susan, and it’s not just any garden, as it’s Monet’s garden!
- ladyleemanilla has me rather intrigued with her Bridge post; is it a model or is it real life? What do you think?
- In Arizona Mary Photos, we get a view of the Rattlesnake Bridge and learn a bit of its sordid history!
- Khürt introduces us to a fantastic bridge and photogenic area in Island in the Net; the Institute Woods looks stunning!
- Bullyboy takes us under the bridge in his post in Travel387; and, for an encore, we explore more bridges in Travel387; well done!
Hope that you enjoy these posts!
6 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 83”
Thank you very much, Frank for including my entry. Have a nice week 🙂
Wow! what a huge roundup! Thanks for all that work and for the great prompt.
I love the reflection in your picture — it’s so pristine, hard to tell which one is solid — you could flip the picture and it would take people awhile to figure out.Love that feeling of stillness and silence I can feel in the photo. Very cool.
Thank you very much! Everyone does a fantastic job on their entries every week!
I totally agree!
Some of these photos are stunning! I’m sorry I missed this prompt, would have liked to have joined in, maybe next time.
Thank you! Everyone did a great job. Looking forward to seeing your post. The theme for this week is Progress.