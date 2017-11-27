Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 84

Welcome to the 84th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! It was great to see how you thought about Progress in all of your posts!

It appears that progress is welcomed by most of you, although you may be selective about the types of progress you support. Many of your posts looked back and found areas where progress is a bonus, such as indoor plumbing. Many views were nostalgic, which I can definitely relate to 🙂 It was a true joy to read your posts!!

Thank you all for your wonderful effort in putting these posts together!

Here’s another item that was run over by progress…

As I was walking through Atlanta, in search of an office supply store, I encountered this shuttered store; a reminder that much progress has been made in photography, as 1 hr. color film developing is not fast enough in this day and age.

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

Hope that you enjoy these posts!

