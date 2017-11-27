Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 84

Welcome to the 84th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! It was great to see how you thought about Progress in all of your posts!
It appears that progress is welcomed by most of you, although you may be selective about the types of progress you support. Many of your posts looked back and found areas where progress is a bonus, such as indoor plumbing. Many views were nostalgic, which I can definitely relate to 🙂 It was a true joy to read your posts!!
Thank you all for your wonderful effort in putting these posts together!
Here’s another item that was run over by progress…
As I was walking through Atlanta, in search of an office supply store, I encountered this shuttered store; a reminder that much progress has been made in photography, as 1 hr. color film developing is not fast enough in this day and age.
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- Sarah kicked things off this week, by reminding us of progress that we do not want in an outstanding post in By Sarah!
- In Land of Images, we see the changes that have taken place on poles and pylons to going underground.
- This week, pensivity101 tells us about the pros and cons of progress: indoor plumbing is good, which doesn’t hold true for all technology changes!
- Nicole gives us an agricultural view of progress in her post in Une Photo, Un Poeme, which highlights the combine harvester!
- Gwenny went to a trip into past in her post in Field Notes from over the Hill! The historic house reminds us that indoor plumbins is a good thing!
- Xenia’s post in whippetwisdom shows us the progress of the seasons, and the wonderful progress that her whippets make in their walks!
- In iball round the world, we make progress, as we’re halfway across the Atlantic Ocean on our wy to Spain!
- In his post in In My Mind’s Eye, Ed documents progress in the wonderful restorations that he captured.
- In Folly’s Photoworld vol. 2, Petra brings back some of the classic VW buses and their interesting configurations!
- In another great post in Photo Roberts Blog, Robert shows the progress of urban renewal under way!
- In her post in Mara’s Artistry, Mara visited Berlin and reminds us of the importance of learning from our shared history, lest we repeat the mistakes of the past.
- Candace’s post in her blog Netdancer’s Musings shows the progress that has been made in photography and videography.
- This week’s entry in theonlyD800inthehameau brings us a wonderful photo that highlights the progress in argricultural power sources!
- In The Nomadic Architect‘s post, we are reminded of a simpler time, when communication was not yet electronic…
- Bushboy also remindes us of a time when we wrote letters in Bushboy’s World, which disappeared in postboxes to magically arrive at their desitination!
- This week’s entry from Black Body treats us to progress in the view of a monochromatic white rose.
- In a Day in the Life, we see progress over the years, as the flower girl becomes the bride! Great post!
- Bullyboy looks at progress in multiple directions in Travel387; both horizontal and vertical progress are featured!
- Debbie’s post in ForgivingConnects takes aim at making progress through letting go of those serious aspects in life that can hinder our forgiving ourselves.
- In Doar Nicole, we get to see beautiful images of flowers’ progress through the transformations that they undergo. Wonderful post!
- In Wind Kisses‘ post, we get a trip to the Tonto National Monument, which gives us a view of how living style has progressed across the ages.
- In Leaking Ink, we get a wonderful set of images that give a view of progress, sometimes at a snail’s pace, and how it starts with the first step!
- Susan has a very interesting view of progress in Musin’ with Susan, as she has adopted a personal robot…
- Khürt finds some really excellent progress in his post in Island in the Net; he speaks of the Mango Shape of Haze to Come!
- In Poetry in Pictures, we get a wonderful view of the progressive waves, as they come in during the day.
Hope that you enjoy these posts!
5 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 84”
Loved the round up Frank. Thank you for sharing all the participants work. Such a range of interesting and unique photos! What a talented community of Tuesday Photo Challengers! 😃
Thank you, Sarah; the diversity of approaches and quality of work is just fantastic!
Nice roundup.
Thank you!
Yes, agreed. Nice progress everyone. As always I love the round up. Today I especially I loved the legos to the building scenario by Leaking Ink. Such a lesson in understanding the importance of child’s play.