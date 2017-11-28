Welcome to Week 85 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge.

Your interpretations of last week’s theme of Progress were simply fantastic! Therefore, I want to keep the positive themes going this week with something that is the antithesis of much that happens in the world around us: Build! After all, building a better society, where we can build each other up and build on past successes to newer ones, we can build on that!

With this theme there are many directions, into which you can take it, and I eagerly anticipate your creative output! So whether you build with Legos, build a sandcastle, or build a relationship, follow your inner voice to capture that one image that says it all for you!

As always, remember to have some fun with this!!

When we build a house, it can start with just a couple of bricks…

Sometimes, a simple bit of texture captures my eye, drawing me in to discover that there is so much more…

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

I’m looking forward to seeing what catches your eye this week…

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading...