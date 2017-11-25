Changing Times

The WordPress Daily Photo Challenge provides the theme of Transformation.
In yesterday’s post, I mentioned the change of the seasons; today, another area of transformation.
In New England, one of the changes we see in many towns is that transformation of industry across the last century or two. Mills were built everywhere during the 19th century, using the power of the water that was available in many locations. However, as the 20th century changed the main source of power from water and steam to electrically driven manufacturing, locations of the mills would change. As a result, many of the bustling mills were abandoned and many towns faltered.
Here’s a look back into the 19th century…
The good news is that many of these classic buildings are being repurposed as office space, living space and some new manufacturing. This type of reuse is fantastic to see!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
2 thoughts on “Changing Times”
Excellent photo – great composition. Those factories are solidly built and will last for another transformation. Have a wonderful weekend. Enjoy.
Thank you most kindly! Have a great weekend