Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 85

Welcome to the 85th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! Another great set of responses from all of you on this week’s theme of Build.
This week’s entries were a lot of fun to read for me, as you indulged my curiosity about the directions into which you would take the theme. You provided wonderfully creative posts that went across the entire range of what can be built! Great posts on relationships, cities, personal projects and yourselves. The most impressive part of all your entries is in what you shared of yourselves! Thank you most kindly!!
Here’s a view that is something uniquely human…
Our building of Art is something that appears not to be done by other species (that we know of). Building for the purpose of appreciation by others of human tribe! This work by Antoinette Prien Schultze really spoke to me, as part of the Art in the Park exhibit in Worcester, Massachusetts a number of years ago.
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- Sarah kicked things off this week big with three posts! The first focused on building with junk in By Sarah; her second post focuses on building with driftwood, as seen in By Sarah The third entry takes us into Nature, as you can see in By Sarah, which knows how to build interesting structures. Great entries all!
- Xenia’s post in whippetwisdom builds some wonderful moments when a snow-kissed landscape is enjoyed by a whippet!
- Jokel’s entry for this week’s theme, in joknut, brings us to some interesting church ruins in the Philippines.
- This week’s entry in theonlyD800inthehameau takes us across the Firth of Forth over a stunningly designed bridge!
- Gwenny brings us both one of her constructions in Field Notes from over the Hill, as well as a mansion built from natural stone.
- This week, pensivity101 tells us about the wonderful relationship that she and her husband built; a great read!
- Na’ama Yehuda‘s post brings us to an ancient place of gathering, which transcends religion by connecting the people of the area.
- In Geriatrix Fotogallery, we get treated to a wonderful view of the city of the Caliphs outside of Cordoba, Spain!
- Cee brings us an interesting view of what it takes to build in Cee’s Photography: building material, especially natural materials!
- Wandering Iris presents an overview of some of the steps of building a log cabin; interesting to see!
- In another excellent post in Photo Roberts Blog, Robert captures some of the big rigs that build our cities!
- In her post in Mara’s Artistry, Mara continues her report on her visit to Berlin; go check it out!
- Candace’s post in her blog Netdancer’s Musings shows some rather tall cranes! These always look precarious to me…
- In Poetry in Pictures, we take a tour of the Borra Caves, which are a stunning set of caves with lots of interesting features!
- Bushboy brings us a variety of constructs created by Nature’s builders in Bushboy’s World, which are stunning and intriguing!
- In Land of Images, we get an interesting look into the ballast that was used to build a wall for a Scottish gishing village.
- In Folly’s Photoworld vol. 2, Petra details the change from a dilapidated carriage house to a house for her car and some birds!
- In Urban Liaisons‘ post, we get introduced to a forgotten village in the woods, which looks like a true Winter dream in its snowy cover!
- Debbie’s post in ForgivingConnects takes this week’s theme and shares how she builds herself to be more accepting and forgiving of herself. A great way to be!
- In Wind Kisses‘ first entry for this week, the focus is on building longevity, which is a very good thing. In her second post, Donna shares a fantastic fort in Wind Kisses, created by kids who just know how to have fun!
- Linda’s post in Linda’s Cr8tions focuses on some of the classic architecture that we find in our cities, such San Diego, and the beauty that is in it!
- In The Nomadic Architect‘s post provides us with a great reminder that sometimes, things need to be broken, in order to be able to build!
- Susan shared evidence of the memories she was building over Thanksgiving, in Musin’ with Susan, having a great time with her cousins!
- Bullyboy lets us get a view of the building of the city in his post in Travel387; a fantastic view!
- Marie’s post in The New 3Rs: Retire, Recharge, Reconnect brings us to one of the ultilmate building projects of humanity: the Great Pyramid!
- In Doar Nicole, we get treated to the building of friendship from within our selves as told through the story of Fox #8; very inspiring!
Hope that you enjoy these posts!