Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 85

Welcome to the 85th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! Another great set of responses from all of you on this week’s theme of Build.

This week’s entries were a lot of fun to read for me, as you indulged my curiosity about the directions into which you would take the theme. You provided wonderfully creative posts that went across the entire range of what can be built! Great posts on relationships, cities, personal projects and yourselves. The most impressive part of all your entries is in what you shared of yourselves! Thank you most kindly!!

Here’s a view that is something uniquely human…

Our building of Art is something that appears not to be done by other species (that we know of). Building for the purpose of appreciation by others of human tribe! This work by Antoinette Prien Schultze really spoke to me, as part of the Art in the Park exhibit in Worcester, Massachusetts a number of years ago.

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

Hope that you enjoy these posts!

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading...