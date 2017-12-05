Welcome to Week 86 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge.

You provided a stunning array of posts with last week’s theme of Build, ranging from building cities and car ports to relationships and Nature’s amazing structures and ourselves! Creative, insightful, and wonderfully personal!

This week, I’d like to give you another opportunity to take the theme into many directions, as it is Message! Your decision is all about whether you want to portray message as a physical entity, a conceptual image or providing a message through your entry. I’m thinking that there will be a lot of wonderful messages put forth this week!

Have fun with your message, and let the world know what you want to share with it!

Sometimes the message comes from the great beyond…

Growing up among the classic paintings of the Dutch Golden Age, I always enjoyed the Vanitas paintings; these paintings all had a message to be decoded, from which the viewer could learn. Often, the message was ‘memento mori’, literally translated to ‘remember to die’, which encouraged people to reflect on their mortality. The same message was often used on gravestones from the 17th and 18th century in New England, and I have seen it in other locales as well; I always like to think of it as a reminder to live!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

I’m looking forward to seeing what catches your eye this week…

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading...