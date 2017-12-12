Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 86

Welcome to the 86th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! Another great set of responses from all of you on this week’s theme of Message.
I expected that there would be lots of different message, some funny and some very deep! What surprised me were some of the deeply personal messages, such as a letter from years ago, the message to love oneself, and the number of hidden messages! Your creativity was on full display! Thank you for wonderful reading that was most enjoyable!
Here’s another type of message with symbols of all kinds…
Grafitti is not something that is to everyone’s taste, but I find that good grafitti is definitely an art form!
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- In The Nomadic Architect‘s post brings us some rather interesting signs, which have some questionable language!
- In Geriatrix Fotogallery, there is a very strong message that we should not forget, particularly in these trying times!
- Xenia’s first post in whippetwisdom shares the message of second chances; in here second post in whippetwisdom, she writes a tanka that speaks of Winter’s magic!
- Sarah shares a couple of posts with us! The first one goes old style in By Sarah; messages as they are being delivered less and less frequently. In her second entry in By Sarah, we visit a rather magical place: Hobbiton!
- In Land of Images, we may wonder what the question was, to which these petals provided an answer.
- Bushboy contributes a couple of posts in Bushboy’s World, with the first showing a clear message. The second in Bushboy’s World is a bit more cryptic.
- This week, pensivity101 tells of what is really important in getting some truth in the messages rather than hiding it.
- Nicole brings us a very seasonal message in her post in Une Photo, Un Poéme: the message of Christmas!
- In another awesome post in Photo Roberts Blog, Robert conveys several different messages in his images.
- This week’s entry in theonlyD800inthehameau catches a great message! You can be on top of the world!
- Candace’s post in her blog Netdancer’s Musings gives us a great message about a mountain lion and social interaction!
- The Alchemist of the Woods brings a message of serenity in the foggy morning; enjoy it!
- Ed’s post in his blog In My Mind’s Eye shares a clear message that is something that we should all relate to!
- In Folly’s Photoworld vol. 2, Petra has a slideshow with a great set of messages; which one is your favorite?
- In her post in Mara’s Artistry, Mara finds that music is the message in a great street scene.
- Sheena shares an incredible message in her post in Leaking Ink: a letter from her grandfather!
- In Poetry in Pictures, we get a rather unusual message written to us within the sky; you have to see this to believe it!
- In Wind Kisses‘ entry of the week, we encounter the art of sauntering with a bear who provides a great message!
- Musin’ with Susan brings us the message of the year, as she features the Time cover for persons of the year!
- Bullyboy has us reflecting on qualm in a great post in Travel387; you’ll want to both see and read this one!
- Debbie’s post in ForgivingConnects reflects on the message of letting go of self-hatred and accepting that it’s okay to be the person you are!
- In Doar Nicole, the message is all about the pinks and purples, as you find out from the great poem and photos!
- Sliky svoju ljubim II is a stunning blog with lots of great photography, and has a wonderful photo about the message delivered by those seeking independence for Catalonia.
- Linda’s post in Linda’s Cr8tions finds a message that is probably fairly common in Colorado!
- Khürt’s post in his wonderful blog Island in the Net let’s us know that he got the message sent by Mother Nature!
- Marie’s post in The New 3Rs: Retire, Recharge, Reconnect delivers a message from the temple of Edfu, in hieroglyphics!
- This week we get another great post from the blog joknut, with a personal message.
I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!
5 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 86”
Thank you for this fun challenge Frank and for sharing these amazing messages. I love your graffiti shot too and to me it is an artform whenever it adds some colour and inspiration 😉
Thank you, Xenia. Your posts are always a lot of fun to read. I agree with you on graffiti, as there is plenty of room for expression and some is utterly amazing.
I love the photo of the graffiti artwork on the bridge.
Thank you, Khürt! It is a nice bit of fun 🙂
Thank you frank, for your great descriptions of my pictures in your blog.
regards robert