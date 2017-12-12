Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 86

Clear message: or is it?

Welcome to the 86th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!  Another great set of responses from all of you on this week’s theme of Message.

I expected that there would be lots of different message, some funny and some very deep! What surprised me were some of the deeply personal messages, such as a letter from years ago, the message to love oneself, and the number of hidden messages! Your creativity was on full display! Thank you for wonderful reading that was most enjoyable!

Here’s another type of message with symbols of all kinds…

human-impact-grafitti_57a4561_2_3_tonemapped
For better or worse…

Grafitti is not something that is to everyone’s taste, but I find that good grafitti is definitely an art form!

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

  • In The Nomadic Architect‘s post brings us some rather interesting signs, which have some questionable language!
  • In Geriatrix Fotogallery, there is a very strong message that we should not forget, particularly in these trying times!
  • Xenia’s first post in whippetwisdom shares the message of second chances; in here second post in whippetwisdom, she writes a tanka that speaks of Winter’s magic!
  • Sarah shares a couple of posts with us! The first one goes old style in By Sarah; messages as they are being delivered less and less frequently.  In her second entry in By Sarah, we visit a rather magical place: Hobbiton!
  • In Land of Images, we may wonder what the question was, to which these petals provided an answer.
  • Bushboy contributes a couple of posts in Bushboy’s World, with the first showing a clear message. The second in Bushboy’s World is a bit more cryptic.
  • This week, pensivity101 tells of what is really important in getting some truth in the messages rather than hiding it.
  • Nicole brings us a very seasonal message in her post in Une Photo, Un Poéme: the message of Christmas!
  • In another awesome post in Photo Roberts Blog, Robert conveys several different messages in his images.
  • This week’s entry in theonlyD800inthehameau catches a great message! You can be on top of the world!
  • Candace’s post in her blog Netdancer’s Musings gives us a great message about a mountain lion and social interaction!
  • The Alchemist of the Woods brings a message of serenity in the foggy morning; enjoy it!
  • Ed’s post in his blog In My Mind’s Eye shares a clear message that is something that we should all relate to!
  • In Folly’s Photoworld vol. 2, Petra has a slideshow with a great set of messages; which one is your favorite?
  • In her post in Mara’s Artistry, Mara finds that music is the message in a great street scene.
  • Sheena shares an incredible message in her post in Leaking Ink: a letter from her grandfather!
  • In Poetry in Pictures, we get a rather unusual message written to us within the sky; you have to see this to believe it!
  • In Wind Kisses‘ entry of the week, we encounter the art of sauntering with a bear who provides a great message!
  • Musin’ with Susan brings us the message of the year, as she features the Time cover for persons of the year!
  • Bullyboy has us reflecting on qualm in a great post in Travel387; you’ll want to both see and read this one!
  • Debbie’s post in ForgivingConnects reflects on the message of letting go of self-hatred and accepting that it’s okay to be the person you are!
  • In Doar Nicole, the message is all about the pinks and purples, as you find out from the great poem and photos!
  • Sliky svoju ljubim II is a stunning blog with lots of great photography, and has a wonderful photo about the message delivered by those seeking independence for Catalonia.
  • Linda’s post in Linda’s Cr8tions finds a message that is probably fairly common in Colorado!
  • Khürt’s post in his wonderful blog Island in the Net let’s us know that he got the message sent by Mother Nature!
  • Marie’s post in The New 3Rs: Retire, Recharge, Reconnect delivers a message from the temple of Edfu, in hieroglyphics!
  • This week we get another great post from the blog joknut, with a personal message.

I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!

Author: jansenphoto

A Fresh Perspective Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment. Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael. My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals. Universal Connections My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation. This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections. Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client. And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!

5 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 86”

  1. Thank you for this fun challenge Frank and for sharing these amazing messages. I love your graffiti shot too and to me it is an artform whenever it adds some colour and inspiration 😉

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s