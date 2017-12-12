Welcome to Week 87 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge.
Last week’s theme of Message prompted a fantastic variety of responses with lots of depth and directions that were taken. Thank you all for your fantastic efforts on this theme!
This week I’d like to celebrate the changing of the season that will be happening next week, as the norther hemisphere starts Winter and the southern hemisphere begins Summer. With that in mind, this week’s theme is Season!
In addition to its meaning of a time of the year, season is also a verb, so feel free to take this week’s theme into the direction that sparks your creative energy! Have some fun with the season and share the joy!
Even in the cold of Winter, we can get a warm moment…
This is one of the locations that used to be on my daily commute, Rocky Pond in Boylston, Massachusetts. During the Winter this pond sees plenty of skating and sledding activity, particularly when we get a long spell of cold weather.
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
I’m looking forward to seeing what catches your eye this week…
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
View all posts by jansenphoto
40 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Season”
A poem from me this week Frank. This is beautiful.
Thank you very much! Your poems are outstanding!
Thanks Frank. I loved your photo and this is how I interpreted it.
oops, forgot my link
https://pensitivity101.wordpress.com/2017/12/12/tuesday-photo-challenge-season/
This image is beautiful Frank!I am linking yesterday’s post about changing seaons here: https://whippetwisdom.com/2017/12/11/haibun-waves-of-colour/
Thank you, Xenia! Awesome post!
Thank you Frank! :o)
Hi Frank, here is my second contribution for this challenge, which also shows how photography has changed, and how old photographs hold their stories through the ages: https://whippetwisdom.com/2017/12/12/haibun-a-seasons-blessing/
You’re on fire! Or snow 🙂
Haha, thank you Frank! :o)
Happy Tuesday Frank 🙂
https://ladyleemanilablog.wordpress.com/2017/12/12/tuesday-photo-challenge-season/
Thank you so much for another great post! Have a wonderful day!
beautiful! we (in Brussels) don’t have temperatures that low so that we could skate on ponds but even A FEW centimeters of snow with a temperature above 0°C manage to paralyse country!!! grrrr!!!I don’t dare think what would happen in worse weather conditions.
https://lessywannagohome.blogspot.be/2017/12/season.html
We have the same thing here in the US. Northern states have the equipment to deal with snow, as we get about 1-2m per Winter. In the south, a couple of centimeters of snow stop everything.
Hi Frank, your photo is absolutely gorgeous.
I had a slightly different slant on season.
https://ceenphotography.com/2017/12/12/tuesday-photo-challenge-tis-the-season/
Thank you, Cee. Your post put a smile on my face, as those are really precious!
hi frank an interesting idea for the week theme here is my post with daffodils, https://wp.me/p2AvI7-2Dd.
Beautiful photos!
Thank you so much frank.
Here is my submission for this weeks topic – https://edtphotoblog.wordpress.com/2017/12/12/season/
Nice one!
Thanks Frank
What a stunning picture!
Thank you kindly!
…nice memories, but also a bit sad ..
lovely image — that’s great how the sun backlights the snowy branches laced against the sky
Thank you very much!