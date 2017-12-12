Welcome to Week 87 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge.

Last week’s theme of Message prompted a fantastic variety of responses with lots of depth and directions that were taken. Thank you all for your fantastic efforts on this theme!

This week I’d like to celebrate the changing of the season that will be happening next week, as the norther hemisphere starts Winter and the southern hemisphere begins Summer. With that in mind, this week’s theme is Season!

In addition to its meaning of a time of the year, season is also a verb, so feel free to take this week’s theme into the direction that sparks your creative energy! Have some fun with the season and share the joy!

Even in the cold of Winter, we can get a warm moment…

This is one of the locations that used to be on my daily commute, Rocky Pond in Boylston, Massachusetts. During the Winter this pond sees plenty of skating and sledding activity, particularly when we get a long spell of cold weather.

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

I’m looking forward to seeing what catches your eye this week…

