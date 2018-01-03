2017: A look back and Thank You!!

For this blog post, I had already planned to do a bit of a look back at last year, so I was pleasantly surprised to see the WordPress Daily Post Photo Challenge of 2017 Favorites.

First, I’d like to express gratitude to all of the wonderful readers, browsers, commenters, who have made running this blog so much fun! And, of course, a great bigh thank you to all of you who have participated in the Tuesday Photo Challenge throughout the past year; I never imagined that running this challenge could be as much fun as it is!

A couple of statistics to reflect the progress of 2017:

My fantastic followers went from about 1,000 to over 3,500! That alone blew my mind (I had set my goal for 2017 at reaching 2,000).

Views of this blog grew from 26,000 to over 42,000 during the past year.

Number of views per blog post went from 47.5 in 2017 to 126 in 2018.

As I restarted the blog in January of 2016, it is the wonderful response and feedback from fellow bloggers and readers that have helped me improve what I post. Also, I was humbled to be mentioned in WordPress’ Discover section for my 3rd post in a series about the Forum in Rome; this made a huge impact on the success of my blog.

As our trip to Italy was a big part of my photography this year, here are some examples…

Looking across the Forum Looking over Massa Marittima Fields of Tuscany Looking over Volterra Cupid and Psyche Looking over the Valley Connecting with neighbors Alleys everywhere! Looking toward the Capitol By the temple of Augustus View across Palatine toward Maxentius

Again, thanks to each of you for making 2017 a year of progress and growth! I’m very much looking forward to pushing forward in 2018 and learning from all of you!

Have a wonderful and happy New Year!

