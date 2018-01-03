2017: A look back and Thank You!!

For this blog post, I had already planned to do a bit of a look back at last year, so I was pleasantly surprised to see the WordPress Daily Post Photo Challenge of 2017 Favorites.
First, I’d like to express gratitude to all of the wonderful readers, browsers, commenters, who have made running this blog so much fun! And, of course, a great bigh thank you to all of you who have participated in the Tuesday Photo Challenge throughout the past year; I never imagined that running this challenge could be as much fun as it is!
A couple of statistics to reflect the progress of 2017:
- My fantastic followers went from about 1,000 to over 3,500! That alone blew my mind (I had set my goal for 2017 at reaching 2,000).
- Views of this blog grew from 26,000 to over 42,000 during the past year.
- Number of views per blog post went from 47.5 in 2017 to 126 in 2018.
As I restarted the blog in January of 2016, it is the wonderful response and feedback from fellow bloggers and readers that have helped me improve what I post. Also, I was humbled to be mentioned in WordPress’ Discover section for my 3rd post in a series about the Forum in Rome; this made a huge impact on the success of my blog.
As our trip to Italy was a big part of my photography this year, here are some examples…
Looking across the Forum
Looking over Massa Marittima
Fields of Tuscany
Looking over Volterra
Cupid and Psyche
Looking over the Valley
Connecting with neighbors
Alleys everywhere!
Looking toward the Capitol
By the temple of Augustus
View across Palatine toward Maxentius
Again, thanks to each of you for making 2017 a year of progress and growth! I’m very much looking forward to pushing forward in 2018 and learning from all of you!
Have a wonderful and happy New Year!
Like this:
Like Loading...
Author: jansenphoto
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
View all posts by jansenphoto
11 thoughts on “2017: A look back and Thank You!!”
Jansen, Best wishes for 2018. I find your photography both interesting and inspirational.
Thank you very much, James! Have a wonderful 2018!
Frank
Great pictures!!👍🏻
Thank you very much!
you’re welcome…
Buon Anno Frank. What a wonderful recap of your year. Those Italian photos are beautiful and brought back many special memories for me. May 2018 also be a year filled with special moments and more amazing challenges. Salute 🥂
Grazie mille, Miriam! The Italian photos caused a bit of a breakthrough for me, and there are still many to process (as well as a number of Scotland photos from an earlier vacation 🙂 ).
Looking forward to seeing many more of your great posts this year and wishing you the happiest of years in 2018!
Frank
Thanks so much Frank. Your trip to Italy sounds as though it was quite profound. Hope 2018 is as equally inspiring. 🙂
Kioka Jackson has to come home with a little more fun and then he can play with people to come over and get him back home 🏡 is picking kids kioka Jackson Christmas and love
On Wed, Jan 3, 2018 at 5:22 AM Dutch goes the Photo! wrote:
> jansenphoto posted: “For this blog post, I had already planned to do a bit > of a look back at last year, so I was pleasantly surprised to see the > WordPress Daily Post Photo Challenge of 2017 Favorites. First, I’d like to > express gratitude to all of the wonderful readers, brow” >
I absolutely LOVE your Italy photos! My sister and I are hoping to do an Italy trip at some point.
I really love participating in your Tuesday Photo Challenges. Thanks for providing an opportunity to share my photos. Happy New Year!
Gwen
Thank you very much, Gwen!
Have a very happy New Year!