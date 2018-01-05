Let it snow, let it snow!

Yesterday, we received a wonderful package of white loveliness in the form of over a foot (>30 cm) of snow in the area. The conditions were enough to keep most people working from home, as the winds were in the 50-70 mph range, which makes driving rather treacherous.
Looking out my office window, there is the pristine beauty of snow against blue skies around, coupled with sufficiently low temperatures (7 F at the moment and falling) to have the promise of no melting for at least a couple of days. So, I’m looking forward to getting some photography in this weekend with snow and extreme cold on the menu.
Here are some images from a couple of years ago…
Cold Morning
Universal Existence
Crashing Waves
Flotsam
Doane’s Falls in Ice
Winter Beach
Winter’s Beauty
Let’s see what I can do this weekend!
Have a wonderful day!
Author: jansenphoto
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
6 thoughts on "Let it snow, let it snow!"
Just lovely – lucky you!
Thank you! Not everyone in the area is happy with the weather, but I like it 🙂
Oh, I know…not many here are happy about snow except young children – and me.
I love it! Wonderful captures!!
Thank you, Dina! It’s a lot of fun to play in the snow, even as an adult 🙂
Good luck! Dress warm. 🙂