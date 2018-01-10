A Tree Grows

The WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge provides the theme of Growth.

In this third post in response to the Weekly Photo Challenge, I thought to go into a completely different direction to an image that I put together just over ten years ago.

At the time, I was taking a class in Conceptual Photography, working on how to bring forth ideas through images, with these ideas being more than what is shown in the image. This course was a lot of fun, as it allowed me to express some things in my mind through photographic challenges, as well as stretch me both mentally and technically.

The instructor kept us very challenged through each assignment and his critiques were on point and very constructive. Some of my images got quite a bit of praise from him, but the one that I am sharing here did not. Despite the fact that I agree with his reasoning, I still like this image…

My idea here was to contrast the organic against the rather sterile, futuristic background that is reminiscent of architectural fronts of buildings. The image is a composite with a artificial background (the reason for the criticism) and a bunch of grapes picked clean, except for a single grape.

Hope you enjoy and have a wonderful day!

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading...