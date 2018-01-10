A Tree Grows

The WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge provides the theme of Growth.
In this third post in response to the Weekly Photo Challenge, I thought to go into a completely different direction to an image that I put together just over ten years ago.
At the time, I was taking a class in Conceptual Photography, working on how to bring forth ideas through images, with these ideas being more than what is shown in the image. This course was a lot of fun, as it allowed me to express some things in my mind through photographic challenges, as well as stretch me both mentally and technically.
The instructor kept us very challenged through each assignment and his critiques were on point and very constructive. Some of my images got quite a bit of praise from him, but the one that I am sharing here did not. Despite the fact that I agree with his reasoning, I still like this image…
My idea here was to contrast the organic against the rather sterile, futuristic background that is reminiscent of architectural fronts of buildings. The image is a composite with a artificial background (the reason for the criticism) and a bunch of grapes picked clean, except for a single grape.
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
7 thoughts on “A Tree Grows”
Very interesting snap this is, Frank. I don’t know whether your instructor was focusing towards a particular point but for me, this is amazing 🙂
Thank you very much!
Great photo as always. 🙂
Thank you kindly!
You’re welcome. 🙂
Full of contrasts! Great picture, again:). Thanks for sharing
Thank you very much!