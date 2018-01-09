Welcome to Week 91 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge. After the wonderful response to last week’s theme of Recycle, I thought it might be difficult to come up with another challenge that might interest you…

Then it struck me that I might be on a roll, as cycle’s word origin comes from the Greek word that also means wheel; and the shape of a wheel is a Circle! So it was pretty easy to find this week’s theme. In the true nature of this challenge, I fully expect you to take the word circle in any of its various meanings; Merriam-Webster showed 9 different definitions for just the noun [there are 4 more for the transitive and intransitive verb].

Have some fun with this, as you circle the Sun with your circle of friends! I’m very much looking forward to seeing what might come forth from your minds!

Here are some circles, not all perfect…

As the light played across the leaves, while shooting at Tower Hill Botanic Garden, I felt inspired to play around a bit and generate something a bit more abstract. Slightly out of focus at f/4, I shot a series of 3 images that I later processed with Photomatix Pro. While this is not your standard HDR image, I used the processing to extend the range a bit and create a softer palette of colors.

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

I’m looking forward to your recycled and recycling thoughts and creative output!

