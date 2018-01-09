Welcome to Week 91 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge. After the wonderful response to last week’s theme of Recycle, I thought it might be difficult to come up with another challenge that might interest you…
Then it struck me that I might be on a roll, as cycle’s word origin comes from the Greek word that also means wheel; and the shape of a wheel is a Circle! So it was pretty easy to find this week’s theme. In the true nature of this challenge, I fully expect you to take the word circle in any of its various meanings; Merriam-Webster showed 9 different definitions for just the noun [there are 4 more for the transitive and intransitive verb].
Have some fun with this, as you circle the Sun with your circle of friends! I’m very much looking forward to seeing what might come forth from your minds!
Here are some circles, not all perfect…
As the light played across the leaves, while shooting at Tower Hill Botanic Garden, I felt inspired to play around a bit and generate something a bit more abstract. Slightly out of focus at f/4, I shot a series of 3 images that I later processed with Photomatix Pro. While this is not your standard HDR image, I used the processing to extend the range a bit and create a softer palette of colors.
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
I’m looking forward to your recycled and recycling thoughts and creative output!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
View all posts by jansenphoto
18 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Circle”
Wow!
I may have to circle through my entire archive for this 🙂
As long as the vultures aren’t circling over it 🙂
Got to love bokeh
I found something: https://dutchgoesthephoto.net/2018/01/09/tuesday-photo-challenge-circle/
Sorry, wrong link: https://geriatrixfotogallerie.wordpress.com/2018/01/09/beaufort-circle/
House memories from me Frank. Have a good week
https://pensitivity101.wordpress.com/2018/01/09/tuesday-photo-challenge-circle/
Deja vu all over again! Great post!
Thanks Frank.
Hello Frank and thank you for another wonderful challenge! My contribution for this week is here: https://whippetwisdom.com/2018/01/09/haibun-winter-morning/
Wonderful haibun and great photos as always!
Thank you so much for your kind words Frank! 🤗