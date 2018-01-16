Welcome to Week 92 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge. Last week’s bounty of circles was stunning with a creative set of interpretations that will have you around time and again to read all the interesting posts.
As luck would have it, your responses to the challenge and comments on yesterday’s ’round up’ provided inspiration for this week’s theme. In particular, there were some great food-related posts and Debbie’s question that led to me to the theme of Delicious!
Of course, that provides a rather wide set of interpretation opportunities and I fully expect that many of you will present something unusual that is delicious; tastes do vary, and sometimes it’s all about how daring you are. I’m sure that not everyone will find snails delicious, or that everyone likes lobster (just imagine how adventurous the first people were that ate lobsters).
Have fun coming up with ideas, photos and great posts on this week’s theme!
Here are some circles, that are also delicious…
This photo I took a number of years ago, when I was taking a food photography class. This one was all about lighting your subject, so I decided to try and create a bit of a mood as well. Warm tones throughout the image and softened shadows give a sense of these cupcakes being ready to eat in a familiar kitchen.
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
I’m looking forward to some delectable images that will leave me hungry!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
View all posts by jansenphoto
10 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Delicious”
Foto time Gerne
Great photo Frank though I’m afraid I’ve used up all my delicious ideas. At least from a gastronomic perspective.
Thank you, Miriam. Lots of possibilities here. I’m sure that you will have some idea
The mind is ticking
These cupcakes sure look so yummy and delicioussss. 🙂 Going to cook up something and return soon. 🙂
They were good 🙂
willi say click like the kammera
Hi Frank,
So, I’m back with my delicious entry for the week. Enjoy the views. 🙂
https://simpledimplesite.blog/2018/01/16/tuesday-photo-challenge-delicious/
In different countries delicacies are different: https://geriatrixfotogallerie.wordpress.com/2018/01/16/franconian-delicacies/