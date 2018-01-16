Welcome to Week 92 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge. Last week’s bounty of circles was stunning with a creative set of interpretations that will have you around time and again to read all the interesting posts.

As luck would have it, your responses to the challenge and comments on yesterday’s ’round up’ provided inspiration for this week’s theme. In particular, there were some great food-related posts and Debbie’s question that led to me to the theme of Delicious!

Of course, that provides a rather wide set of interpretation opportunities and I fully expect that many of you will present something unusual that is delicious; tastes do vary, and sometimes it’s all about how daring you are. I’m sure that not everyone will find snails delicious, or that everyone likes lobster (just imagine how adventurous the first people were that ate lobsters).

Have fun coming up with ideas, photos and great posts on this week’s theme!

Here are some circles, that are also delicious…

This photo I took a number of years ago, when I was taking a food photography class. This one was all about lighting your subject, so I decided to try and create a bit of a mood as well. Warm tones throughout the image and softened shadows give a sense of these cupcakes being ready to eat in a familiar kitchen.

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

I’m looking forward to some delectable images that will leave me hungry!

