Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 92

Welcome to the 92nd round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! There were plenty of delicacies in this week’s posts!
You were very creative in creating great variety, ranging from how delicious life can be to lots of foods that are irresistible. Some of you admitted to having a weakness for certain foods, which I can appreciate 🙂 On top of that, it was great that some of you looked at delicious from a different perspective: sheep and horses have things that they find delicious as well!
Thank you for creating a wonderful set of posts with fantastic viewing and reading!
Here are some candies for your delicious sweet tooth…
This photo came from a bit of experimentation and sorting of M&Ms to get some cool colors; the observant will notice that I left out the brown ones 🙂 I understand that lots of people find these candies delicious, but I’m not among those 🙂
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- In Giggles & Tales, Stella shares a lot of delicious items; I challenge you to look at her post without getting hungry!
- In Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery‘s post, there’s an array of yummy dishes that will make your mouth water!
- This week’s contribution in theonlyD800inthehameau, we go to the Rialto fish market for something rather tasty!
- This week’s response by Land of Images shows us a different point of view, as the sheep have found something they like!
- Xenia’s post in whippetwisdom brings us a wonderful likfe filled with delicious moments and dogs having fun!
- This week, pensivity101 tells of a wonderful way to help charity with casual dress day at work and the cookies that raised even more!
- In Chateaux des Fleurs, there are a number of cuisines, each of which looks wonderfully appetizing.
- By Sarah shares a great photograph of a delicacy that might not be on everyone’s list; let Sarah know, if it’s on yours.
- Nicole shares a great photo in her post in Une Photo, Un Poéme; she also asks a question about which one you like best…
- Candace’s post in Netdancer’s Musings proves that delicious food can be found on a gluten-free diet; she shares a rther tasty treat!
- Miriam found that home made pizzas are delicious in her post in Shower of Blessings; there is another nice pie in her post as well!
- The post from the Nomadic Architect tells us about Gur, which looks rather delectible!
- In Bushboy’s World, Brian shows us how to make spicy vegetable couscous, which I would certainly enjoy!
- The post contributed by CitySonnet is gorgeous and certainly dangerous for any sweet-tooth…I might want to eat all of those cakes!
- Miriam writes two fantastic posts in Out an’ About; the first post talks about shifting thoughts and a wonderful song! The second post in Out an’ About provides a perfectly delicious formula for enjoying life!
- Musin’ with Susan takes us to the enjoyment of the eclair with a fantastic photograph!
- This week iballrtw takes us to location that I really like: a fromagerie in Paris with a wonderful display!
- George, aka the Alchemist of the Woods, shares a snow day on the farm with some delicious treats for the horses!
- Mara’s post in Mara’s Artistry shows us another one of her skills: making sushi. It looks fantastic!
- This week’s entry from the Blog of Hammad Rais takes us to a rather unusual restaurant in Pakistan, where you can enjoy hot food, while keeping your feet nice and cool!
- In this week’s entry from ForgivingConnects, Debbie shares the experience of how delicious it is to forgive oneself and accept yourself for the wonderful person you are!
- In his post in Cactus Haiku, Nakazato admits to one of the foods that he cannot resist at his favorite cafe: tiramisu!
- Nicole’s post in Doar Nicole fights the gloominess of the season with a wonderful, colorful array of delicacies and some excellent music!
I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!
One thought on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 92”
Reblogged this on ladyleemanila and commented:
yummy round-up 🙂