Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 92

Welcome to the 92nd round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! There were plenty of delicacies in this week’s posts!

You were very creative in creating great variety, ranging from how delicious life can be to lots of foods that are irresistible. Some of you admitted to having a weakness for certain foods, which I can appreciate 🙂 On top of that, it was great that some of you looked at delicious from a different perspective: sheep and horses have things that they find delicious as well!

Thank you for creating a wonderful set of posts with fantastic viewing and reading!

Here are some candies for your delicious sweet tooth…

This photo came from a bit of experimentation and sorting of M&Ms to get some cool colors; the observant will notice that I left out the brown ones 🙂 I understand that lots of people find these candies delicious, but I’m not among those 🙂

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!

