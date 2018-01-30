Welcome to Week 94 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge. After another week of fantastic posts, it’s time to come up with something to follow up on Old.
Of course, what comes with old age is advancing decrepitude! As we get older, we all feel it, and in the world around us, we get to witness it as Decay. Of course, decay can take lots of different forms, from the mold on a slice of cheese and the rusting of a bucket to the dilapidation of a building.
Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to have some fun and capture your view of what decay means to you! Let your creative minds run wild and capture what speaks to you.
Here is a bit of decay that I came across during my trip to Iceland…
This image was a detail that I captured of a boat that was parked next to the Herring Era Museum in Siglufjörður, Iceland. Time has started eating away at this lady of the herring-filled seas.
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
24 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Decay”
