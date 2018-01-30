Welcome to Week 94 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge. After another week of fantastic posts, it’s time to come up with something to follow up on Old.

Of course, what comes with old age is advancing decrepitude! As we get older, we all feel it, and in the world around us, we get to witness it as Decay. Of course, decay can take lots of different forms, from the mold on a slice of cheese and the rusting of a bucket to the dilapidation of a building.

Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to have some fun and capture your view of what decay means to you! Let your creative minds run wild and capture what speaks to you.

Here is a bit of decay that I came across during my trip to Iceland…

This image was a detail that I captured of a boat that was parked next to the Herring Era Museum in Siglufjörður, Iceland. Time has started eating away at this lady of the herring-filled seas.

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

I’m looking forward to your views of decay!

