Welcome to Week 95 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge. Thanks to all of you wonderful participants for a fun week of entries for the theme of Decay!

For this week, I thought I’d go in a bit of a different direction, and also use a more recent photo for my inspiration. When I was in Ireland for work, I didn’t get much of a chance to wander about for some photography, but that didn’t mean that opportunity did not present itself. As I was standing in line at the cafeteria, I observed a pair of peacocks sitting in a tree. That’s what brought me to this week’s theme of Exotic.

Peacocks may be all over the world, but to me they still look exotic, particularly in a castle in Ireland! If you’re up for it, share something exotic in your neck of the woods, or from an exotic locale! I’m very much looking forward to your views of what is exotic.

Here are those peacocks…

Malahide Castle is a lovely location to have meetings, particularly when I get to enjoy fantastic food in the cafeteria (it is a great place to eat!) and views, such as this!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

I’m looking forward to your exotic fun!

