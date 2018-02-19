Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 96

Life’s little fun moments!

Welcome to the 96th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!  This was a rather interesting week, as this week’s theme left room for some introspection, as well as sharing the world around us.

As a result there was wonderful variety in the posts, each with their own view into the bloggers’ lives.  Ranging from the piano that could have been floating along the canals and rivers to books and the people and companions that are so important in our lives.  Each of you provided something very insightful and often very deep; and don’t forget to listen to our bodies, as they tell us what’s important in our lives!

Thank you for a truly interesting set of posts to read!  You make blogging fun!

Here’s a look at another aspect of my life…

autumn-leaf_mg_9530-edit
Autumn’s Leaves

In looking for a photo that would touch on multiple aspects of my life, I like this one; it connects to Nature, autumn, photography, rich colors and blue!  Each of these are part of what makes my life fun!

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

  • ladyleemanilla started things this week with an overview of who and what’s important in her life with some great photos!
  • This week, pensivity101 shares some of the things in her life, and now I can’t get the boat with a piano out of my mind!!
  • In this week’s entry from the excellent blog, Black Body, we get to relax, kick back and wait for a bus!
  • This week’s contribution in theonlyD800inthehameau brings us Merseyside with a city so cool, that it lacks one thing only: a yellow submarine!
  • Xenia’s first entry in whippetwisdom shows us that there is nothing better than togetherness in the Winter Sun!  Her second post in whippetwisdom is all about the sweet smell!
  • In her post in Field Notes from Over the Hill, Gwen has some awesome photos of some the great parts of her life; I think Maggie has it made!
  • Na’ama’s post in her blog Na’ama Yehuda really hits on what is most precious in our lives… I think you’ll agree!
  • With a great post, Fleeting Muse tells the story of Skooby, who may look innocent, but have several tricks up his proverbial sleeve!
  • Danny James Photography provides us with an introduction to Wilson, Elvis and Purrcee, who clearly know how to live well!
  • By Sarah knows how to live right, as she’s pretty crafty.  She knows how to land on the front page of her local newspaper too!
  • Nicole’s post in Une Photo, Un Poéme catches my eye, as there are some cute four-legged friends featured in it!
  • Miriam tells the story of life lived well in her post in Out an’ About, and love makes it just perfect!
  • In Enatistic‘s view of life, we get to see some of the important things: a good book, a beautiful day and a flower to mark the page!
  • This week’s response by Land of Images talks of the joy of Nature and shows it in a great photo!
  • Frank has another great poem in his blog, Poetry, Short Prose and Walking, as he also shows us the outside component of his life; I can relate!!
  • In this week’s entry from ForgivingConnects, Debbie came face to face with an important aspect of her life: listening to her body, as her painful, swollen toe was actually broken and requires time to heal!
  • This week, in the Blog of Hammad Rais, we get a detailed view of Hammad’s life with a tray full of clues!
  • Musin’ with Susan has a beautiful aspect to her life: amazing flowers that enhance each day, while they bloom.
  • In The Nomadic Architect, we get a great view of a street in Kolkata, which provides something of importance for humanity: books!!

I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!

Author: jansenphoto

A Fresh Perspective Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment. Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael. My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals. Universal Connections My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation. This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections. Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client. And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s