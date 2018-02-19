Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 96

Welcome to the 96th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! This was a rather interesting week, as this week’s theme left room for some introspection, as well as sharing the world around us.
As a result there was wonderful variety in the posts, each with their own view into the bloggers’ lives. Ranging from the piano that could have been floating along the canals and rivers to books and the people and companions that are so important in our lives. Each of you provided something very insightful and often very deep; and don’t forget to listen to our bodies, as they tell us what’s important in our lives!
Thank you for a truly interesting set of posts to read! You make blogging fun!
Here’s a look at another aspect of my life…
In looking for a photo that would touch on multiple aspects of my life, I like this one; it connects to Nature, autumn, photography, rich colors and blue! Each of these are part of what makes my life fun!
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- ladyleemanilla started things this week with an overview of who and what’s important in her life with some great photos!
- This week, pensivity101 shares some of the things in her life, and now I can’t get the boat with a piano out of my mind!!
- In this week’s entry from the excellent blog, Black Body, we get to relax, kick back and wait for a bus!
- This week’s contribution in theonlyD800inthehameau brings us Merseyside with a city so cool, that it lacks one thing only: a yellow submarine!
- Xenia’s first entry in whippetwisdom shows us that there is nothing better than togetherness in the Winter Sun! Her second post in whippetwisdom is all about the sweet smell!
- In her post in Field Notes from Over the Hill, Gwen has some awesome photos of some the great parts of her life; I think Maggie has it made!
- Na’ama’s post in her blog Na’ama Yehuda really hits on what is most precious in our lives… I think you’ll agree!
- With a great post, Fleeting Muse tells the story of Skooby, who may look innocent, but have several tricks up his proverbial sleeve!
- Danny James Photography provides us with an introduction to Wilson, Elvis and Purrcee, who clearly know how to live well!
- By Sarah knows how to live right, as she’s pretty crafty. She knows how to land on the front page of her local newspaper too!
- Nicole’s post in Une Photo, Un Poéme catches my eye, as there are some cute four-legged friends featured in it!
- Miriam tells the story of life lived well in her post in Out an’ About, and love makes it just perfect!
- In Enatistic‘s view of life, we get to see some of the important things: a good book, a beautiful day and a flower to mark the page!
- This week’s response by Land of Images talks of the joy of Nature and shows it in a great photo!
- Frank has another great poem in his blog, Poetry, Short Prose and Walking, as he also shows us the outside component of his life; I can relate!!
- In this week’s entry from ForgivingConnects, Debbie came face to face with an important aspect of her life: listening to her body, as her painful, swollen toe was actually broken and requires time to heal!
- This week, in the Blog of Hammad Rais, we get a detailed view of Hammad’s life with a tray full of clues!
- Musin’ with Susan has a beautiful aspect to her life: amazing flowers that enhance each day, while they bloom.
- In The Nomadic Architect, we get a great view of a street in Kolkata, which provides something of importance for humanity: books!!
I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!