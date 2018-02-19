Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 96

Welcome to the 96th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! This was a rather interesting week, as this week’s theme left room for some introspection, as well as sharing the world around us.

As a result there was wonderful variety in the posts, each with their own view into the bloggers’ lives. Ranging from the piano that could have been floating along the canals and rivers to books and the people and companions that are so important in our lives. Each of you provided something very insightful and often very deep; and don’t forget to listen to our bodies, as they tell us what’s important in our lives!

Thank you for a truly interesting set of posts to read! You make blogging fun!

Here’s a look at another aspect of my life…

In looking for a photo that would touch on multiple aspects of my life, I like this one; it connects to Nature, autumn, photography, rich colors and blue! Each of these are part of what makes my life fun!

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!

