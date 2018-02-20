Welcome to Week 97 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge. Your contributions on last week’s theme of In My Life were outstanding, so I figured that I’d better come up with something interesting this week.

When thinking about this week, I came across this rather interesting image that I captured several years ago; it put a smile on my face and gave me an idea. The idea is that of Shape. Of course, you can use any kind of shape that you like for this week’s theme, but I would challenge you to find some shapes that catch the eye in an unusual way.

Have fun with this week and I’m looking forward to your contributions!

Here is particular shape….

This particular watery shape caught my eye, as a group of us photographers walked by it; out of the corner of my eye I noticed something, so I stopped and took a couple of steps back to capture this image! Bunnies are everywhere!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

I’m looking forward to finding out what shapes you come across!

