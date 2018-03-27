Welcome to Week 102 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge. First of all my apologies for not having last week’s round up posted yet, but I think you may understand why it will be coming out this Wednesday.
As I was getting ready to leave Israel this past Friday, I received a call from my wife at a very late hour for her. Our nearly 15 year old Cardigan Welsh Corgi, Ransom, had started seizing uncontrollably, and she had taken him to the nearby veterinary teaching hospital, where their efforts to help him were to no avail. Our snuggly, loving Boo was no longer. Therefore, I am dedicating this week’s theme to Ransom: Memories.
Your challenge is to share some of your favorite memories in photo(s); they can be any memory that you may have, as long as it has special meaning to you. I very much look forward to seeing what you’d like to share!
Here is Ransom during some of his agility days…
Ransom was never more interested in anything than snuggling and spreading the love that he wanted to share with everyone. He was never the brightest of our corgis, but he was certainly the most loving one! He leaves a hole in our lives.
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
Sorry for this theme in a minor key this week; I hope you understand.
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
View all posts by jansenphoto
49 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Memories”
I’m so sorry for your loss Frank. I’m sure Ransom is going to leave a big hole in your heart. How poignant yet fitting that you’ve dedicated this week’s theme to remembering happy days with him. 💜🐶
Thank you, Miriam. He certainly does, as he was always there to snuggle at any time.
So sorry for your loss. Losing such a large part of your family is just devastating. 😢 I wish our pets could live forever
Thank you, Sarah; our pets are a great reminder to recognize a life well lived.
I´m really sorry for your lost.I have never had any pets but always longing for a dog and finally, since last November we got our four legged new family member to our home. So I know how much they mean as they take a big part of our daily life, as humans best friend.I can believe you have many, many lovely memories from Ransom during all this years to look back on. I looking forward to take part in this weeks challenge.
Thank you kindly, Anita. They are an integral part of the family, and it’s great to hear that you are experiencing that with your new family member.
💖🐕 🐾 🐾 🐕 💖
Oh Frank, I am so sorry. My thoughts are with you and the family. Pets leave such a hole when they pass. These are beautiful pictures for a lovely dog.
Thank you very kindly! The unconditional love from them is wonderful and a key part of our lives.
They do.
I am so sorry to hear that Ransom has left this good earth. Life would be so much tougher without our dear animal friends.
So sorry for your loss! Loosing a beloved pet is so hard – they become such integral members of our families. We lost our two cats (actual brothers), Lewis & Clark last year. They were 14 years old. Still miss them both terribly. Take Care.
My sympathies. In 15 years a pet becomes family.
Thank you; they are definitely part of the family.
We are so sorry for your loss Frank. Ransom had such a wonderful life with you and that was the greatest gift you could ever have given him. He gave so much in return, both in love and in precious memories that will forever stay in your heart. Our contribution this week is dedicated to you and to Ransom’s memory: https://whippetwisdom.com/2018/03/27/tuesday-photo-challenge-memories/
Thank you very much, Xenia. They are part of us that we carry with us throughout our lives.
I was so so sorry to hear about your loss, and my heart hurt to know you weren’t physically there with him. And yet, I know he knew your love and that in spirit you have been — and will remain — connected. I’m glad you had him in your life and I wish you only good memories. Hugs from me.
So sorry for your loss. My dog Skooby is nine and half. He sits next to me as I work, just sleeping or dozing off. What a blessing they are in our lives.
Thank you very kindly. Each and every one of our pets are such a key part of our lives.
Take care Frank.
Short link to my post today : https://wp.me/p73yZZ-3YV
I am really sorry for Ransom, it is a sad loss, and your memories of him are there to make it all maybe a little easier. The playful things he must have done and the joy he brought into your family will surely stay in your heart and soul like a sweet dear treasure.
Thank you very much, Nicole! His 15 years with us were very special.
I’m so sorry to hear your loss of Ransom. It must be hard for you to hear that on the phone from your wife, that you wish you were there to take Ransom to the vet. Surely Random gave you 15 years of joy and the precious memories stay on!!
Thank you very kindly. Miriam. Yes, not being there for Ransom was not the way I wanted this to happen.
You’re welcome, Frank. Take care of yourself on this Israel trip.
Sincere sympathies Frank.
And this is a wonderful tribute to your dear friend – a loving memory that will remain with you forever
Thank you most kindly, Debbie!
Ransom looks like he was a wonderful friend and companion.I know you will miss him.
Oh Frank, I just saw this! I’m sending big hugs to you and your wife, and to your Boo Ransom. May he rest in peace and play in the arms of love (and joy, from the looks of him). If there’s anything I can do, feel free to reach out: weloveyou@forgivingconnects.com. Bless you Frank. Debbie
Thank you very kindly, Debbie!
I’m so sorry! ❤ I lost three cats this year, so I know how you feel. This is such a lovely tribute to a special friend. 🙂
Also, I’m very impressed – I could never get any of my dogs to even fetch a ball. (But to be fair, I also had no idea how to train them, so that was probably the problem… 😅) It looks like she not only knew how to run the course but had a lot of fun doing it. 🙂
Thank you kindly!
Sorry for your loss! Here is my contribution: https://geriatrixfotogallerie.wordpress.com/2018/03/28/memories-of-the-desert/
Thank you very much!
Your images are as beautiful as always, a fitting tribute for your beautiful beloved. It’s difficult to lose someone so loved; I am so sorry for your loss ❤
Thank you kindly
My heart aches for your loss. 💖