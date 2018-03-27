Welcome to Week 102 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge. First of all my apologies for not having last week’s round up posted yet, but I think you may understand why it will be coming out this Wednesday.

As I was getting ready to leave Israel this past Friday, I received a call from my wife at a very late hour for her. Our nearly 15 year old Cardigan Welsh Corgi, Ransom, had started seizing uncontrollably, and she had taken him to the nearby veterinary teaching hospital, where their efforts to help him were to no avail. Our snuggly, loving Boo was no longer. Therefore, I am dedicating this week’s theme to Ransom: Memories.

Your challenge is to share some of your favorite memories in photo(s); they can be any memory that you may have, as long as it has special meaning to you. I very much look forward to seeing what you’d like to share!

Here is Ransom during some of his agility days…

Ransom was never more interested in anything than snuggling and spreading the love that he wanted to share with everyone. He was never the brightest of our corgis, but he was certainly the most loving one! He leaves a hole in our lives.

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Sorry for this theme in a minor key this week; I hope you understand.

