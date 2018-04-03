Welcome to Week 103 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge. First a great big thank you to all of you for making last week’s challenge a success! It means a lot to me, particularly with such a personal topic.
As last week was all about looking back, I am making this week about looking forwrd with the theme of Future! The future is all about hope and the bright and shiny possibilities of what may happen. All the great things that we can imagine might be, or what we can achieve or dream about!
The challenge is to share something that makes us think of a future; of course, your imagination is your guide to what that is or how you represent it. Have some fun with this one!
Here is what the future looked like yesteryear…
The futuristic jet plane pointed the driver into the everything forward that lies ahead of their vehicle. I miss the styling that looked with optimism toward a future of flying cars!
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
Sorry for this theme in a minor key this week; I hope you understand.
17 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Future”
Very amazing snap this is, Frank. The light blue color looks so wonderful 🙂
Thank you very much!
A fantastic futuristic image, great choice Frank and an exciting theme for this week
Thank you, Anita! Looking forward to seeing your post!
Wonderful theme Frank and great photo. I’m sure you’ll get some amazing posts.
Thank you, Miriam. I expect another great one from you.
I ran out of time last week Frank (even though I had ideas on what I wanted to post) but I hope to take part in this one.
Hi Frank, thank you for a lovely prompt! We have every faith the future will bring us more of the lovely weather we had last week: https://whippetwisdom.com/2018/04/03/haibun-every-faith/
Wonderful post, Xenia!
Thank you Frank! ☺
Maybe not what you may have had in mind, but I’m happy!
https://pensitivity101.wordpress.com/2018/04/03/tuesday-photo-challenge-future/
Lovely photo. I love details from vintage cars, especially the “futuristic” ones. My entry is more of a what could be: https://anotherglobaleater.wordpress.com/2018/04/02/milan-in-may/
Thank you! Milan looks really good in May!