Welcome to Week 103 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge. First a great big thank you to all of you for making last week’s challenge a success! It means a lot to me, particularly with such a personal topic.

As last week was all about looking back, I am making this week about looking forwrd with the theme of Future! The future is all about hope and the bright and shiny possibilities of what may happen. All the great things that we can imagine might be, or what we can achieve or dream about!

The challenge is to share something that makes us think of a future; of course, your imagination is your guide to what that is or how you represent it. Have some fun with this one!

Here is what the future looked like yesteryear…

The futuristic jet plane pointed the driver into the everything forward that lies ahead of their vehicle. I miss the styling that looked with optimism toward a future of flying cars!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Sorry for this theme in a minor key this week; I hope you understand.

