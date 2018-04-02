Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 102

A memorable week

Welcome to the 102nd round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!  First of all a heartfelt thank you for all the wonderful wishes that you shared, after the loss of our old man among the Cardigans, Ransom.  15 years is just not enough.

Thank you very much for sharing your memories this week.  They were touching, loving and all around wonderful. It definitely cheered me up to read your posts, for which I thank you kindly!

Here’s a memory from my short trip to Iceland in 2015….

20150619-Iceland_57A1865
Farm view!

Iceland is an amazing country with stunning landscape and wonderful people. This is the view from where I stayed outside Akureyri; looking north toward the fjord.

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

  • By Sarah‘s memories took us back to a fantastic looking merry-go-round, that she remembered from a couple of years back!
  • A wonderful post in CitySonnet shares the memories of her grandmother through embroidery!
  • This week’s contribution in theonlyD800inthehameau has great memories of a visit by his daughter and twin grandsons!
  • In a great post in Woolly Muses, we join in a memory from a last day in Africa and seeing lion cubs with their mother.
  • In a wonderful contribution by Don’t Hold Your Breath, we get to see Elephant’s Head, which is aptly named.
  • Xenia’s entry in whippetwisdom shows that Eivor and Pearl really know how to enjoy life to its fullest!
  • A beautiful poem in Na’ama Yehuda‘s post goes well with the photo, which captures a dear memory.
  • Nicole’s memories this week in Une Photo, Un Poéme take us to Ypres, where the Menin Gate is a memorial to those soldiers that fell there during World War I.
  • In a lovely post in Fleeting Muse, Pranab shares some of their favorite memories of the eldest son’s high school graduation and Crate Lake.
  • Marie shares some of her favorite memories of her dad in her post in the New 3 R’s: Retire, Recharge, Reconnect on what would have been his 93rd birthday.
  • A wonderful set of photos in Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery provide great memories of time spent in the desert.
  • Debbie’s post in Travel with Intent shares her memories of a walking vacation in France, which her daughter seemed to enjoy as well!
  • Susan takes us back in time in her post in Musin’ with Susan!  I can definitely relate to the memory she shares here!
  • In this week’s entry from ForgivingConnects, Debbie is making memories every day, as she’s looking toward some travel and taking a break from blogging.
  • George shares a wonderful set of memories in his post in Alchemist of the Woods, and some very nice words about this series of challenges; thank you!!
  • Miriam’s post in Shower of Blessings is a beautiful set of memories of her neighbor of 12 years, who was close to her husband and clearly a very nice guy!
  • In a fantastic post from Anita’s Images, we are treated to some of her memories of sunsets and a photo shoot on the beach!
  • Doar Nicole shares some really interesting photos, which are combined with beautiful poetry.  Also, please congratulate her on this being her 500th post!

I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!

Author: jansenphoto

A Fresh Perspective Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment. Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael. My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals. Universal Connections My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation. This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections. Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client. And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!

2 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 102”

  1. Thank you for this beautiful roundup Frank. Several visitors to my blog stopped by to wish Ransom a safe journey on the other side of the rainbow and Tess, Monty and Chicken from ‘Captaingreyhound’ asked me to send love to you and your family and let you know they are thinking of you 💜

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s