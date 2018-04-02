Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 102

Welcome to the 102nd round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! First of all a heartfelt thank you for all the wonderful wishes that you shared, after the loss of our old man among the Cardigans, Ransom. 15 years is just not enough.
Thank you very much for sharing your memories this week. They were touching, loving and all around wonderful. It definitely cheered me up to read your posts, for which I thank you kindly!
Here’s a memory from my short trip to Iceland in 2015….
Iceland is an amazing country with stunning landscape and wonderful people. This is the view from where I stayed outside Akureyri; looking north toward the fjord.
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- By Sarah‘s memories took us back to a fantastic looking merry-go-round, that she remembered from a couple of years back!
- A wonderful post in CitySonnet shares the memories of her grandmother through embroidery!
- This week’s contribution in theonlyD800inthehameau has great memories of a visit by his daughter and twin grandsons!
- In a great post in Woolly Muses, we join in a memory from a last day in Africa and seeing lion cubs with their mother.
- In a wonderful contribution by Don’t Hold Your Breath, we get to see Elephant’s Head, which is aptly named.
- Xenia’s entry in whippetwisdom shows that Eivor and Pearl really know how to enjoy life to its fullest!
- A beautiful poem in Na’ama Yehuda‘s post goes well with the photo, which captures a dear memory.
- Nicole’s memories this week in Une Photo, Un Poéme take us to Ypres, where the Menin Gate is a memorial to those soldiers that fell there during World War I.
- In a lovely post in Fleeting Muse, Pranab shares some of their favorite memories of the eldest son’s high school graduation and Crate Lake.
- Marie shares some of her favorite memories of her dad in her post in the New 3 R’s: Retire, Recharge, Reconnect on what would have been his 93rd birthday.
- A wonderful set of photos in Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery provide great memories of time spent in the desert.
- Debbie’s post in Travel with Intent shares her memories of a walking vacation in France, which her daughter seemed to enjoy as well!
- Susan takes us back in time in her post in Musin’ with Susan! I can definitely relate to the memory she shares here!
- In this week’s entry from ForgivingConnects, Debbie is making memories every day, as she’s looking toward some travel and taking a break from blogging.
- George shares a wonderful set of memories in his post in Alchemist of the Woods, and some very nice words about this series of challenges; thank you!!
- Miriam’s post in Shower of Blessings is a beautiful set of memories of her neighbor of 12 years, who was close to her husband and clearly a very nice guy!
- In a fantastic post from Anita’s Images, we are treated to some of her memories of sunsets and a photo shoot on the beach!
- Doar Nicole shares some really interesting photos, which are combined with beautiful poetry. Also, please congratulate her on this being her 500th post!
I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!
2 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 102”
Thank you for this beautiful roundup Frank. Several visitors to my blog stopped by to wish Ransom a safe journey on the other side of the rainbow and Tess, Monty and Chicken from ‘Captaingreyhound’ asked me to send love to you and your family and let you know they are thinking of you 💜
Thank you very much, Xenia. That’s very kind of them!