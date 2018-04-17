Welcome to Week 105 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge. This week’s episode of the challenge marks the 2nd anniversary, thanks to all of your great contributions!

The inspiration for this week’s theme came from our fine Spring weather here in New England… Overnight sleet and snow turned into a torrential downpour of rain for most of the day, so how can I not go with the theme of Rain? What does rain make you think of? What is your favorite thing to do in the rain? Do you break out into a song and dance through the puddles?

For this challenge, bring out your best rain moods and share them with all of us to lift our spirits and welcome the droplets from the sky!

Here is a connection with last weeks theme with a bit of rain…

This was another shot from Baxter State Park in Maine, on a very rainy day! It was a torrential downpour for most of the day. Rain gear for camera and photographer were much appreciated and well used! This moose was one of 27 that I photographed during this weekend, which was truly amazing!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Splash in the rain and capture the rainbow!

