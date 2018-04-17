Welcome to Week 105 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge. This week’s episode of the challenge marks the 2nd anniversary, thanks to all of your great contributions!
The inspiration for this week’s theme came from our fine Spring weather here in New England… Overnight sleet and snow turned into a torrential downpour of rain for most of the day, so how can I not go with the theme of Rain? What does rain make you think of? What is your favorite thing to do in the rain? Do you break out into a song and dance through the puddles?
For this challenge, bring out your best rain moods and share them with all of us to lift our spirits and welcome the droplets from the sky!
Here is a connection with last weeks theme with a bit of rain…
This was another shot from Baxter State Park in Maine, on a very rainy day! It was a torrential downpour for most of the day. Rain gear for camera and photographer were much appreciated and well used! This moose was one of 27 that I photographed during this weekend, which was truly amazing!
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
View all posts by jansenphoto
23 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Rain”
Love the photo ❤️❤️❤️
Thank you!
Incredible capture!
Thank you! The moose didn’t worry about a little rain 🙂
The moose is certainly enjoying the rain. Lovely snap, Frank 🙂
Thank you very much, Hammad!
And many congratulations on 2nd anniversary of Tuesday Photo Challenge!
Thank you so very much for providing a platform for us newbies 🙂
Thank you for your kind words and awesome posts that you have contributed!
What a great shot. 🙂
Thank you!
awwww, what a capture!
I didn’t know that moose like to swim. Live and learn, I guess.
Rain’s a hard thing to find in India at this time. I’ll have to use an older post for this week: https://anotherglobaleater.wordpress.com/2016/10/04/the-eight-year-itch/
He is actually standing on the bottom of the pond. Grazing
fabulous photo!!
Thank you kindly!
I guess that moose doesn’t really care if it is raining or not.
Here is my entry for this week. Rain through my windows this morning.
https://ceenphotography.com/2018/04/17/tuesday-photo-challenge-rain/
Wonderful photos!