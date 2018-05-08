Welcome to Week 108 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge. Slowly, things are getting back on track!

After last week’s theme of Trip, I thought of what we tend to do after we trip: we get up and Rise to the next occasion! Even after a long trip, we need a bit of time to collect ourselves and take on all the challenges that we face with regularity. So, I look forward to seeing each of you Rise to the challenge with lots of fun, creative posts that take on the theme in whichever way tickles your fancy!

Of course, poetic license is all yours, so let the cream Rise to the top!

Here’s a view of a challenge to which I decided to rise…

This section of the ascent to Mount Monadnock provides an interesting challenge, as it is a break from the usual paths that have been worn across time. It gives the feel of debris left behind by giants that strode across the land in times of mystery!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

I’m looking forward to seeing what rises in your wonderful, creative brains!

