Welcome to Week 112 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
Your posts on last week’s theme were fantastic, so I had to come up with another inspiring theme! While looking through some of my images, I found some that showed a bit of promise, so I picked one for this week’s theme of Promise!
As always, your creativity is the only limit to the directions, in which you can take the theme. I’m curious to see your interpretations of what holds promise and might be so full of promise that you just have to share it!
Here’s a bit of that promise that I saw…
I came across this scene during my daily commute, a number of year’s ago. The promise of the sun rising to bring in a day filled with possibilities, to be harvested. Carpe diem!
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
I’m looking forward to seeing what might ring true in your posts!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
