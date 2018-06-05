Welcome to Week 112 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

Your posts on last week’s theme were fantastic, so I had to come up with another inspiring theme! While looking through some of my images, I found some that showed a bit of promise, so I picked one for this week’s theme of Promise!

As always, your creativity is the only limit to the directions, in which you can take the theme. I’m curious to see your interpretations of what holds promise and might be so full of promise that you just have to share it!

Here’s a bit of that promise that I saw…

I came across this scene during my daily commute, a number of year’s ago. The promise of the sun rising to bring in a day filled with possibilities, to be harvested. Carpe diem!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

I’m looking forward to seeing what might ring true in your posts!

