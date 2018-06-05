Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 111

Welcome to the 110th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! Your responses have reached new heights!!!

Your posts in response to this week’s theme of Height have both been creative and inspiring, as you brought height into your posts in many ways. There were many wonderful photos in your posts, as well as fantastic prose and poetry, which made it a true pleasure to read each and every post.

Thank you for the great work and truly inspiring posts!

Here’s someone reaching for something up high…

This was an image idea that came to me within seconds of entering this room, as the light guided me to provide direction toward a searching ascent into a miasma of otherworldly souls. Many elements came together in this image.

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!

