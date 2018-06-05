Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 111

Welcome to the 110th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! Your responses have reached new heights!!!
Your posts in response to this week’s theme of Height have both been creative and inspiring, as you brought height into your posts in many ways. There were many wonderful photos in your posts, as well as fantastic prose and poetry, which made it a true pleasure to read each and every post.
Thank you for the great work and truly inspiring posts!
Here’s someone reaching for something up high…
This was an image idea that came to me within seconds of entering this room, as the light guided me to provide direction toward a searching ascent into a miasma of otherworldly souls. Many elements came together in this image.
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- Sarah takes us across the longest swing bridge in New Zealand in By Sarah, which looks like it would be a little scary, to say the least!
- In Serendipity, Encouraged, Todd tells us about what the learned in Hindi class, which happens to be ‘really, really high’.
- In a wonderful post in Urban Liaisons, we learn that what rises high may just fall sometimes!
- With a beautiful photo in Une Photo, Un Poeme, Nicole takes us to great heights in Galloway.
- Stella’s post in Giggles & Tales takes us on a tour of many examples of great heights in various configurations.
- In pensivity101‘s excellent post, we get to ponder the fate of tall pines…particle board?
- In another great photo in theonlyD800inthehameau, we look up to the sky from what seems to be a rather tall tower…is it?
- Xenia’s post in whippetwisdom takes us for a Nature walk with a view of the height of a mountain. Xenia’s second post is in her blog Tranature shares some ducks that are really making a splash!
- In Black Body we go really high: the Himalayas, where we find shoes on the stairs leading into a house.
- Ron’s post in Progressing into Solitude brings us height on 2 levels, as the jump adds to the already dizzying height above the lake!
- Donna is truly up high by the Grand Canyon in her blog No-Madder Nomadder and also introduces her to three of her grandchildren, who seem to have no fear of heights either!
- Brian’s entry in his awesome blog Bushboy’s Blog takes us to Split, Croatia, for a view from up high!
- Wanda likes to watch and photograph birds in her blog Cookies & Moo, where she posts a wonderful shot!
- Yinglan tests her fear of heights in her post in This is Another Story, where she walks across a glass skywalk, high up in the air!
- This week, Nicole takes us to Santorini in her post in Doar Nicole, where she shows us its beauty from up high and includes a lesson in the sirtaki!
- Klara brings us a great shot in her blog Sliku svoju ljubim II, unless you have fear of heights!
- From Na’ama Yehuda, we go for great heights by soaring on high with a stork and a great poem!
- With another great post in Land of Images, we appreciate the wonderful cliffs that one can find in England!
- Ilka brings us along in A Thousand Miles, where her post features the design work of her children who bring her to new heights!
- Debbie is back from a blogging break in ForgivingConnects, with a great post that features some of the heights she reached while speaking at a U.N. caucus!
- Pranab’s post in Fleeting Muse tells the tale of how his wife saved him from rolling down Koko Head trail…plus he also posts a great photo of Capilano Suspension Bridge.
- Donna’s post in Wind Kisses gives some great advice from Eleanor Roosevelt, along with some great photos of Marble Canyon!
- In a very inspiring post in So Not Simple, Mariyaah tells the story of going on a hike with her cousins and how her disease limited the progress she could make. Her courage shines through in this post!
- Susan captures a new height in her post in Musin’ with Susan, as the caps go up in the air during her grandson’s graduation!
- Marie has us looking up to heaven in her post in the New 3Rs: Retire, Recharge, Reconnect, as she shows us the amazing architecture of St. Jeronimos Monastery.
I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!
