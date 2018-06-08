Favorites – A Finale

Over the past week, I’ve posted a number of entries that linked to the final WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge theme of All-Time Favorites. Sadly, the Weekly Photo Challenge is no more, so I want to close out this workweek with one last image in this series (although I may never stop!)
With this image, which is among my favorites (there are a number of photos from Skye that fall in that category), I simply enjoy the sense of being in a different world from our planet, as the light plays across the hills and changes with the movement of each cloud…
The Isle of Skye is a photographer’s dream-world, as each turn of the road presents one with a new, stunning landscape to try and capture. While up in the hills in the Qiuraing, I was continually astounded by the changes in the vistas, even while staying at the same location. Watching the light dance across the hills, changing the colors and highlighting features, was akin to watching a great magician doing their work, but at a scale well beyond even the larges stage.
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
