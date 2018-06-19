Welcome to Week 114 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! I will finish last week’s challenge round up later during the day and post it tomorrow morning, as the response was again fantastic!

After a week filled with all things with an Age, this week will be all about things New! Whether it’s a newly hatched chick, a young lamb or a shiny new pair of shoes, your challenge is to take a fresh (new) look at what the creative juices in your brain lead you to! Let the ideas flow freely and celebrate the start of a new season (Summer or Winter, depending on your location) with your imagination!

I very much look forward to seeing what your limitless creative ideas come up with this week to be shared with everyone!

Here’s a bit of the new…

These apple blossoms had just appeared and still show off their fresh new-ness, which will soon make way in its continued development toward the tasty apples that follow, as Summer makes way for crisp Autumn days.

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

I’m looking forward to seeing what might ring true in your posts!

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading...