Welcome to Week 115 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! I will finish last week’s challenge round up later during the day and post it tomorrow morning, as the response was again fantastic!

Last week’s posts were filled with all things New in many ways, so I wanted to go in a different direction for this week’s theme. Before the month closes out, I wanted to use a theme that fits with Pride Month: Colorful! For all the courageous people who share their stories, struggles and love, let’s put our focus on bringing as many colors to our posts for this week as humanly possible!

I can’t wait to see all the wonderful posts that your creative minds are sure to generate! Use this colorful theme in any way that you like and strikes your fancy!

Here’s a bit of the rainbow for inspiration…

This product shot was an attempt to create something a bit more artistic from a bag of M&M’s with a bit of sorting, arranging and lighting to get a superbright set of these colorful little chocolate treasures!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

I’m looking forward to seeing what might ring true in your posts!

