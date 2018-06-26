Welcome to Week 115 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! I will finish last week’s challenge round up later during the day and post it tomorrow morning, as the response was again fantastic!
Last week’s posts were filled with all things New in many ways, so I wanted to go in a different direction for this week’s theme. Before the month closes out, I wanted to use a theme that fits with Pride Month: Colorful! For all the courageous people who share their stories, struggles and love, let’s put our focus on bringing as many colors to our posts for this week as humanly possible!
I can’t wait to see all the wonderful posts that your creative minds are sure to generate! Use this colorful theme in any way that you like and strikes your fancy!
Here’s a bit of the rainbow for inspiration…
This product shot was an attempt to create something a bit more artistic from a bag of M&M’s with a bit of sorting, arranging and lighting to get a superbright set of these colorful little chocolate treasures!
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
I’m looking forward to seeing what might ring true in your posts!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
View all posts by jansenphoto
6 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Colorful”
Very yummy snap this is, Frank 🙂
Thank you kindly, Hammad!
What a fun theme Frank. A yum job to sort the M&Ms into these colors 🌈
It would be, if I liked them :-).