Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 113

Welcome to the 113th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
Your posts have been simply wonderful with a great variety of age-related themes. The effects of age that you documented were vastly positive, as they made items more interesting, wine taste better and our souls have more depth. It was a joy to read all of your posts and see the work that you put into them! Thank you for each and every one of them.
Please enjoy these posts and share your thoughts on them!
Here’s another view of age working its magic…
This once proud ship was part of a mighty herring fleet during a boom that caused towns to flourish in Iceland, and later collapse, as the fishing dried up.
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- Sarah post in By Sarah brings us one of the beatiful effects of age, as gates look more interesting than ever!
- Miriam’s post has crossed well from one promise to another age, as proven by her post in Out an’ About, which reminds us that the age of wine can be asked!
- In Dragonfly’s Dance, we get a wonderful view of the town of Bodie, California, where time has created a masterpiece!
- Stella’s post in Giggles & Tales features some really cool things from another age, among which, for me, the TV really stands out!
- In Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery, we go way back in time…to 1938 for a model that has made it across the ages!
- Shelley’s post in Quaint Revival takes us to some items that carry their age well; the rocking chair looks awesome, and that tow rope is just special!
- With another stunning photo in theonlyD800inthehameau, and great post, we go back 74 years to a massacre that is memorialized across time.
- In a great post in MV Obsession, we re taken back in time to a different age: the 17th century world of Plimoth Plantation!
- In Don’t Hold Your Breath, we go back to an age when poets wrote about the seasons of love!
- In pensivity101‘s insightful post, we walk through the ages with her, which got her to the wonderful place that she is today!
- Donna takes us to an interesting shop in her blog No-Madder Nomadder with a wonderful assortment of kaleidoscopes and this safe, filled with mystery…
- Olga’s amazing post in Stuff and what if… brings this eerie look into the past within her photo, which you have to check out!
- Candace takes us to a Colorado town in Netdancer’s Musings with a really amazing old structure that beckons from the past.
- With a stunning photo in Chateaux des Fleurs, we get a look into the age of a lovely rose.
- Ilka’s post in A Thousand Miles introduces us to some of the medieval character in her hometown, as well as Munich.
- A really cool post in FeelPurple examines the effects of aging on us, but do we feel like the bark of the tree?
- Miriam post in the Shower of Blessings shares some of the amazing details of well-aged furniture!
- In a wonderful post in WillowSoul, she examines different aspects of age, be it one’s soul or an amazing tree!
- Maria’s post in CitySonnet shares some wonderful images that look at things from another age, such as old streetlights and a well-aged lighthouse!
- With a beautiful photos in Une Photo, Un Poeme, Nicole takes us back across the ages, as shown by the rings of trees.
- In a lovely post in the blog Banactee, we go way back in time to Abu Simbel, which is a site that is on my bucket list!
- Hammad takes a look into the life of water bubbles in The Blog of Hammad Rais, showing that age is a matter of perspective!
- From Na’ama Yehuda we learn about the impact of age on the creation of amazing, useful structure!
- Xenia’s post in whippetwisdom shows the beauty of Eivor and Pearl aging together! Xenia’s second post is in her blog Tranature brings us an age old tradition: the squirrel feeder!
- Ron’s post in Progressing into Solitude shows of this amazing steam locomotive, which is aging gracefully!
- Yinglan’s post in This is Another Story shows a variety of aged and aging items that are rather interesting!
- In a wonderful contribution in Out of my Write Mind, Sandy shows the timeless beauty of water carving throughout the ages.
- In this week’s contribution by Take a Walk and Discover, we get an amazing view of the power of age!
- In another powerful post in So Not Simple, Mariyaah takes us into what it is like living in isolation due to tuberculosis… it’s a must read!
- In the beautiful blog Proscenium, we look back into another age with an old-fashioned light bulb…
- Debbie talks about the impact of her idea to rate each day on a happiness scale in ForgivingConnects, which is an interesting read!
- Marie makes me thirsty in her post in the New 3Rs: Retire, Recharge, Reconnect, as that port looks like a scrumptious potion!
- Susan looks at the bloom coming off the rose in her post in Musin’ with Susan, which is a wonderful contribution!
- With another great post in Land of Images, we get to examine the rapid aging that occurs in many natural surroundings!
- This week, Nicole features passing of aeons with wonderful geraniums in Doar Nicole, which she highlights in a lovely poem!
- Debbie’s entry in Travel with Intent leaves us open-mouthed with surprise, as these fish are aging!
- Khürt’s entry in Island in the Net features a great night photo and talks about going back to process images we may have once set aside; always a good idea!
I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!
