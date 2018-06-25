Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 113

Welcome to the 113th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! Thank you for another wonderful week of posts and my apologies for this late posting, as I’m catching up slowly.

Your posts have been simply wonderful with a great variety of age-related themes. The effects of age that you documented were vastly positive, as they made items more interesting, wine taste better and our souls have more depth. It was a joy to read all of your posts and see the work that you put into them! Thank you for each and every one of them.

Please enjoy these posts and share your thoughts on them!

Here’s another view of age working its magic…

This once proud ship was part of a mighty herring fleet during a boom that caused towns to flourish in Iceland, and later collapse, as the fishing dried up.

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!

