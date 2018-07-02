Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 114

Welcome to the 114th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! These are very late, for which I apologize.
Your posts ranged from wonderful views of new growth and Nature at its finest to new perspectives! There were a number of them that were quite touching, with a wonderful newborn standing at the top of my list. Thank you all for the wonderful contributions and the effort that you put into them!
Please enjoy these posts and share your thoughts on them!
Here’s something else that was new for a short time…
This mushroom was fairly new on this day when I photographed it, and did not last much longer than that, as human traffic resulted in another fatality…
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- Nicole’s post in Un Photo Une Poeme starts things off this week, as she shares a beautiful photo of a budding magnolia.
- ladyleemanila also goes the route of flowers and plants, as she documents some wonderful new growth!
- In a great post in the blog Banactee, we get to see Ulli’s new car, which appears to have been parked in a great spot.
- In pensivity101‘s delightful post, we are introduced to a new hobby: growing roses! They look fantastic!
- Xenia’s first post is in her blog Tranature with beautiful photos of bellflowers and wondrous haiku to match! Xenia’s second post is in whippetwisdom where the color is gold: the hills shine with it!
- In Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery, we get something rather tasty in a new Bordeaux…is that flowing from a fountain?
- Debbie’s entry in Travel with Intent leaves me yearning for some delicious ice cream, as she prepares for new travels!
- Wanda shares some new water lily buds in her blog Cookies & Moo; you can see this great photo in her other blog Wanda’s Photography.
- In her lovely blog Bend Branches, Siobhan introduces us to a lovely little bunny; with apologies to her dog who had to stay inside.
- In a great post in MV Obsession, a new leaf is shown in some beautiful photographs!
- Miriam post in the Shower of Blessings shows of a new bird in her garden: a pin-tailed Whydah, which looks really cool!
- With another stunning photo in Chateaux des Fleurs, we get to see wonderful buds that are waiting to bloom!
- Robert’s photos in Photo Roberts blog are always amazing, and the black & whites this week are no exception! Please go check them out!
- From Na’ama Yehuda we get a wonderful post about a new tooth, with a great poem to accompany the photo.
- With another stunning photo in theonlyD800inthehameau, we get to see some new construction; I think this is rather temporary!
- Stella’s post in Giggles & Tales brings us to fields of Danish rasp that color the landscape beautifully!
- With another great post in Land of Images, we get something as fresh as a daisy, ox-eyed daisy that is!
- In Don’t Hold Your Breath, we go to the Tirthan valley for some new exploration and new beetles!
- In a wonderful contribution in Out of my Write Mind, Sandy brings us a new view of the sky with rather interesting cloud formations!
- In ARHtistic License, Andrea shares some new growth with great photos of baby grapefruits!
- Congratulations to Miriam, as she details in her post in Out an’ About; she had her first column published, which shows that dreams can come true!
- In the great blog Proscenium, Jason shows us what is new in his life: the mail!
- With a gorgeous photo of a poppy, sgeoil brings us a fantastic post!
- Olga’s great post in Stuff and what if… gives us an almost supernatural look into the beauty that surrounds us!
- Julia kicks off a completely new blog, just for herself, in Chill Mom’s Photos and Reviews! Looking forward to lots of great posts!
- Marie goes all out in her post in the New 3Rs: Retire, Recharge, Reconnect, as that photo is simply stunning!
- In a wonderful post in Photography Journal Blog, we are introduced to some new neighbors: cygnets!
- Hammad takes a philosophical look at what is new in The Blog of Hammad Rais, coming to the conclusion that Nature brings new every day!
- Yinglan’s post in This is Another Story shares some amazing new growth; some of those are going to be delicious!
- In another powerful post in So Not Simple, Mariyaah tells us of how Gratitude has become the new approach to her life!
- Debbie continues her experiment with the happiness scale in ForgivingConnects, and she’s achieving peace with her mind; a great read!
- Susan shows of something completely new in her post in Musin’ with Susan: sustainable landscaping, which looks amazing!
- It doesn’t get any more new than newborn, as shown in a touching post in SoniasMusings!
- A rather cool post in The Apples in My Orchard we get to see the newest possible Monarch caterpillar, as it eats its first meal and grows rapidly!
- Ilka’s post in A Thousand Miles introduces us to her beautiful orchids, which were a new hobby to her.
- Khürt’s entry in Island in the Net features a new perspective on an old city, which results in great photos!
- George goes ultimate in the Alchemist of the Woods, as he is sharing his rampage ultimate experience with us! Very cool!
I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!
19 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 114”
Hello Frank, you gave me the name of Sarah 🙂 Can you link to my blog ? Thanks a lot.
I will fix it in a bit. Sorry about that
Hi Nicole, it should be all fixed now.
It’s all right ! Thanks a lot, Frank ! 🙂
Wishing you really more time and less stress whereever, times are tough so we need to be grounded because new things are on heavy retreat. Take care! @ Ulli
A wonderful set of posts to read Frank. Loved your mushroom too. Great pic 🙂
Thank you, Miriam!
Stunning photo of that mushroom’s short life, Frank. What a beauty! 🙂
Thank you, Olga!
Reblogged this on ladyleemanila and commented:
new round-up 🙂
Thank you!
It flows from the Water Fountain on the Place de la Bourse in Bordeaux.
Flowing Bordeaux is an interesting thought! Great shot!
Thank you! We happened to be there at the right time.
Thanks for the mention. I really like that mushroom photo, I guess it is good that you spotted it when you did.
Thank you kindly!
Thanks for the mention Frank! I appreciate all the time and energy you put into curating these recaps.
Here’s the link to my post responding to new called ‘Seven on the Line.’
https://thealchemistofthewoods.wordpress.com/2018/06/24/seven-on-the-line/
Thank you for the mention Frank.
You’re very welcome!