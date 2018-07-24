Welcome to Week 119 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! What an amazing array of responses to last week’s theme of Play! Thank you all!

Looking for a follow up to last week’s theme, I was poking around and checking whether or not I had used the theme before. I came across a tag that I’d used, but not for a TPC theme: Wind! One thing that I like about this theme is that it can be taken into multiple directions! It can be the Wind that provides a gentle breeze on a hot Summer’s day, or the road that Winds its way to your door. And there are other possibilities that your creative interpretations can use this week!

Have fun with this one and share your ideas! I know that I look forward to your cool ideas and I’m sure everyone else will be just as eager to see your posts!

Here’s one time that the wind caught my eye…

This wind spinner caught my eye, and made me think that it would be fun to do a bit of creative photography by playing with the shutter speed. It came out pretty pleasing to my eye!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

I’m looking forward to seeing what winds up filling your posts!

