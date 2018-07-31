Welcome to Week 120 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! Once more, thanks to all of you who contributed to last week’s theme of Wind! Your response was overwhelming and fantastic!

For this week’s theme, I’m going for something that is wide open (on a good day): Field! Once again this is a thematic word that can be interpreted in many ways, ranging from the field through which you walk or where you play to a field of studies, and several other directions that you can field however you like! As always, the important part is that you have fun with this theme, and take the reins off your creative powers to lead you far afield!

I anticipate another array of wonderful entries, and look forward to reading them all!

Here’s a field that is a part of history…

This image is from a trip that my wife and I took in 2010, during which we visited Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. This American Civil War battlefield is one of the most well known, both for the extreme number of casualties and Abraham Lincoln’s famous address to commemorate the battle. Walking across the battleground, one can feel the suffering and horrors that took place in this locale, particularly early in the morning while it is quiet…

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

I’m looking forward to seeing what winds up filling your posts!

