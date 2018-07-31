Welcome to Week 120 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! Once more, thanks to all of you who contributed to last week’s theme of Wind! Your response was overwhelming and fantastic!
For this week’s theme, I’m going for something that is wide open (on a good day): Field! Once again this is a thematic word that can be interpreted in many ways, ranging from the field through which you walk or where you play to a field of studies, and several other directions that you can field however you like! As always, the important part is that you have fun with this theme, and take the reins off your creative powers to lead you far afield!
I anticipate another array of wonderful entries, and look forward to reading them all!
Here’s a field that is a part of history…
This image is from a trip that my wife and I took in 2010, during which we visited Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. This American Civil War battlefield is one of the most well known, both for the extreme number of casualties and Abraham Lincoln’s famous address to commemorate the battle. Walking across the battleground, one can feel the suffering and horrors that took place in this locale, particularly early in the morning while it is quiet…
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
I’m looking forward to seeing what winds up filling your posts!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
30 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Field”
Here’s mine Frank (quite a few actually!)
https://pensitivity101.wordpress.com/2018/07/31/tuesday-photo-challenge-field/
Another great post!
Thanks Frank. I’ve used the pictures before, but those fields were magnificent!
Such places do run a chill in my spine. And as always, a lovely capture this is, Frank 🙂
Thank you, Hammad! They are filled with an energy that reaches across the ages.
Hard to choose just one!
https://bysarahwhiley.wordpress.com/2018/07/31/field/
Great photo this week Frank
– https://edtphotoblog.wordpress.com/2018/07/31/field/
Particularly love that vertical field, Ed!
Gorgeous picture of Gettysburg…one nearby place we haven’t made it to yet.
https://touringwithkids.com/2018/07/31/photo-challenge-field/
A beautiful image Frank, there is always something very still and otherworldly about these battlegrounds and you have captured the atmosphere very well. Our contribution for this week comes from a field with very tall flowers: https://whippetwisdom.com/2018/07/31/tuesday-photo-challenge-field/
Looks like a great field to find paths between the flowers!
Thank you Frank! 🙂
Hello!! Great photo and beautiful colors..
Here is my entry –
https://ramyatantry.wordpress.com/2018/07/31/joy-in-nature/
Wonderful entry! Thank you!
This week’s challenge brought this immediate association …
For sometimes the words of others are perfection.
https://naamayehuda.com/2018/07/31/fields-of-gold/
Love that song! It paints an exquisite picture!
So glad you like it, too! I like it in almost any rendition though I absolutely adore Eva Cassidy’s rendition.
My niece’s photo fit it perfectly for me. May we all live long enough to keep promises and to walk in fields of gold.