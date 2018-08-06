Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 120

Welcome to the 120th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! Another record setting week of responses!
In your posts, you went afield and explored across various fields; there were many gorgeous fields that were photographed expertly and lots of interesting commentary that you included with your posts. It was a fun read and kept me busy for quite a while, as you did set anothe record for entries!
Thanks to all of you for putting such quality entries together!
Here’s another field, this time from our trip to Italy…
This field had caught my attention in the morning, as we passed it, but didn’t quite have the lighting that I wanted to see on it; luckily, the afternoon provided a wonderful sky and light that gave some character to the beauty that lay in front of me.
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- Nicole led off this week’s barrage of posts with a wonderful entry in Une Photo, Un Poéme on the flax culture in Normandy.
- In pensivity101‘s lovely post, she highlights a color that might not be her favorite, but I agree that it looks amazing in Nature!
- The day is peaceful, as we look across the field in Land of Images‘ contribution and see that the hay has been harvested and is ready for pickup.
- Sarah’s entry in By Sarah gives us a view of one of those fields that you just want to walk through, as it is surrounded by beauty! [N.B. – blog may be set to private]
- Kammie features some amazing fields in her post in The Nut House, so I’m curious to find out which one is your favorite!
- A wonderful photo is featured in the post in Fatma Mahmoud, as we look across the lightposts to the blue field of the sky!
- Not only is there a great photo that expands our field of view in Jordy’s Streamings, but I also enjoyed reading the post!
- Ron shares a number of stunning photos of fields in his post in Progressing into Solitude, which show a true appreciation of wheat!
- Ed captured a stunningly unique field in his post in In My Mind’s Eye, as it’s not every day that one sees a vertical field!
- In a lovely post in Touring with Kids (a must read blog), we visit the gorgeous fields on the Dingle Peninsula in Ireland.
- A pair of stunning photos are featured in Chateaux des Fleurs, as we get both an exotic and more quotidian look at fields!
- Lee’s post in ladyleemanilla takes us to some rather lovely fields, which look very inviting!
- Another fantastic post in CitySonnet, where Maria studies the lovely flowers that we might find in the fields!
- Xenia’s post in whippetwisdom shows that whippet eyes are smiling among the fields of flowers. Xenia’s second post in her blog, Tranature, gives us a stunning view of an orange poppy!
- Ramya brings us truly amazing fields in her photos in And Miles to go before I sleep, which look very peaceful!
- In Na’ama Yehuda‘s post, she brings us to the fields of gold, which also happens to be one of my favorite songs!
- Lisa put together a great collection of fields in her post in A Day in the Life, which should also include some buffalo wings…
- In another great post in WoollyMuses, there’s lots of yellow in the canola fields, and we also find time for a little cricket!
- Jason is going for the cat cuteness factor in his post in Proscenium: I could use an entire field of cats, when they look that cute!
- Candace may have encountered some storm clouds in her post in Netdancer’s Musings, and these clouds make Scotland look even more wonderful!
- In Don’t Hold Your Breath, we are treated to some stunning scenery as we get to see the landscape of Malwa.
- In a captivating photo in I’m Talking to Myself, the field is shrouded in fog, which adds to the mood of mystery!
- Stella clearly has done some travelling, as is evident from the fields that she shares with us in Giggles & Tales; the photos of the fields are stunning!
- The sheep may be looking for a place to get some food, as the really cool bit of agricultural memorabilia in the post in theOnlyD800intheHameau is missing…
- Miriam’s post in The Shower of Blessings transports us Longleat, where she finds a rather nice estate, and some monkey business!
- In a really interesting post in MVobsession, we go to a different field: a gallery where the cows float around!
- The fields is amazingly bright in the post from Photography Journal Blog, which includes a great description of the photo!
- Yinglan entry for this week’s theme in her blog, This is Another Story, has amazing vistas!
- The great posts just keep on coming in One letter UP – diary 2.0, as we’re taking back in time for a bit of field exploration!
- Petra asks us to share some love for the cattle in her in Photoworld vol. 3; they look peaceful and enjoying the fields that they are in, so let’s keep it that way!
- In her blog Out of my Write Mind, Sandy caught a field truly aglow, which may just be a field filled with gold!
- Olga capture a stunning image in her post in Stuff and what if…, between the sky and field, it doesn’t get much better!
- The photo of the young cricketers, who seem eager to take the field in a lovely post in willowsoul!
- Dawn features some of the stunning landscape that can be found in Cuba with a great post in TravelArtPix.
- In Life in Minutes, we get treated to a wonderful photo of a field that appears to be enjoyed by the grazer!
- Debbie’s post in Travel with Intent demonstrates that Paris is much more than the city of love!
- With a stunning photo in Chill Mom’s Photos and Reviews, we are treated to a truly lovely field!
- Donna’s post in Wind Kisses combines humor and Nature’s beauty, and also has a cute bear!
- With great photos in KameraPromenader, Maria treats us to a wonderful view of a fox in the field!
- Sonia makes a strong conection in her post in Sonia’s Musings, as the field connects nature to civilization.
- Cee’s photos of fields in Cee’s Photography are just stunning! Each of them brings something different and draws us in!
- The Roaming Urban Gypsy strikes with 3 posts! Each on of the Roaming Urban Gypsy posts are part of a report on the Phoenix Community Garden. With lots to look at, each of Roaming Urban Gypsy‘s posts is interesting!
- Debbie wrote another wonderful post in ForgivingConnects, about standing in her inner guidance and being a forgiveness coach. Wonderful post!
- In a wonderfully photographed post in Life Amazing, the question is asked: Can I play? Of course! Come play in our challenge!
- Charles takes us into the great fields of Yellowstone National Park with a great post in charlesewaugh.
- Nicole has some fluffy fun in her post in Doar Nicole, as she brings on the poppies with great photos and text to match!
- In a post filled with great fields in Serendipity, Encouraged, the author reminisces about bicycle rides that were epic!
- Susan’s post in Musin’ with Susan features one of those vegetables that people either love or hate: kale! Eat more kale!
- With a great photo in Pictures without Film, we find some great stones in the field, as we approach Wren’s Egg.
- Wandering through a field in the Blog of Hammad Rais, we get to experience the colors and lovely breezes!
- Ilka also finds the beauty of field poppies in her post in A Thousand Miles, where she captures them beautifully!
- With another great photo in sgeoil, we get the loveliness of the field and an appropriate quote from Ovid.
- In a wonderful post in Ostendnomadography, we get to experience the green belt around Oostende, as we see the fields!
- Khürt provides a report of a trip to Manhattan in his post in Island in the Net; his photos give us a stunning set of views that are wondrous to behold!
- With a magnificent photo in Mostly Monochrome, we not only get a field, but also zebras!
- A great post in Wanderlust and Wonderment brings us to the fields of ancestors, examining those who came before us.
- A wonderful view of the field in front of their house is presented in the post in Pr@Gun!
I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!
