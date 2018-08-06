Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 120

Welcome to the 120th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! Another record setting week of responses!

In your posts, you went afield and explored across various fields; there were many gorgeous fields that were photographed expertly and lots of interesting commentary that you included with your posts. It was a fun read and kept me busy for quite a while, as you did set anothe record for entries!

Thanks to all of you for putting such quality entries together!

Here’s another field, this time from our trip to Italy…

This field had caught my attention in the morning, as we passed it, but didn’t quite have the lighting that I wanted to see on it; luckily, the afternoon provided a wonderful sky and light that gave some character to the beauty that lay in front of me.

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!

