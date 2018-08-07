Welcome to Week 121 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! After another week of wonderful responses from all of you to the theme of Field, my challenge was to select another new theme.

As the quantify of these challenges grows, it becomes ever harder to come up with unique themes that fit with my idea of providing multiple directions for responses to the challenge. This week’s theme of Row has a number of possibilities, as it can denote a line of people or items, a street, propelling a boat with oar(s), a quarrel, and I’m sure there are others that haven’t come to my mind yet.

Open your creative minds to row through the waters of ideas! I’m excited to see what fantastic posts you’ll generate in response to this week’s theme!

Here are a bunch of posts, standing in a row…

This image is from near the end of a day of photography on snow-covered beaches. It was a very cold day, which produced many memorable photos, as the combination of snow and deserted beaches is not something that is very common, even in New England.

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

I’m looking forward to seeing what winds up filling your posts!

