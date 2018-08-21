Welcome to Week 123 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! Lots of fun Toys were shared last week in your awesome posts!

This week, I decided to try a different route and provide you with a theme that can happen anywhere in the world at any location. The challenge for you is to share a Scene with every one of the readers. Please take liberties with this theme and let your Scene be anything that catches your eye and imagination! The challenge is not so much about high drama, as it is about those little moments that make us look twice by being just a bit outside the norm. Of course, should you capture a scene from a play that works too.

Have some fun with this challenge and don’t overthink it! Take that first idea and run with it!

And, yes, this little scene fizzled…

This was one of those parking lot hit and run incidents. I didn’t catch the perpetrator, who crushed and ran; note that one of the cans is a ‘Loved One’…

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

I’m looking forward to seeing what winds up filling your posts!

