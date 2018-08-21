Welcome to Week 123 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! Lots of fun Toys were shared last week in your awesome posts!
This week, I decided to try a different route and provide you with a theme that can happen anywhere in the world at any location. The challenge for you is to share a Scene with every one of the readers. Please take liberties with this theme and let your Scene be anything that catches your eye and imagination! The challenge is not so much about high drama, as it is about those little moments that make us look twice by being just a bit outside the norm. Of course, should you capture a scene from a play that works too.
Have some fun with this challenge and don’t overthink it! Take that first idea and run with it!
And, yes, this little scene fizzled…
This was one of those parking lot hit and run incidents. I didn’t catch the perpetrator, who crushed and ran; note that one of the cans is a ‘Loved One’…
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
I’m looking forward to seeing what winds up filling your posts!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
View all posts by jansenphoto
38 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Scene”
I took your lead and went for something flattened on the road…
https://bysarahwhiley.wordpress.com/2018/08/21/scene-of-the-crime/
Ouch…the poor thing!
@weejars: Your page is protected and I cannot see it…
Excellent scenes!
Love the title you used for the photo – it made me think at first glance that the big bubble was a ring that had been tossed aside with the cans – crushed hopes in more ways than one really fit!
Thank you very much! I like your observations!
Nice one!
What a great theme – I love it, as I always like to see things that others may ignore… 🙂
Your photo is a nice find that not too many would think to photograph – great scene and shot!
I’ll start with a scene I was lucky to see at Peggy’s Cove lighthouse in Nova Scotia, Canada some years ago…
http://www.travelways.com/fun-and-entertainment-at-peggys-cove-lighthouse
Thank you for this opportunity, and I hope you will like my photo 🙂
Hi Frank,
A trip down memory lane from me
https://pensitivity101.wordpress.com/2018/08/21/tuesday-photo-challenge-scene/
Some scenes from the May Day fair in Seville, Spain – Photography and digital painting
http://www.travelways.com/may-day-fair-in-seville-spain/
Thanks for looking 🙂
Oh no! That’s quite the scene, Frank. 🙂
Hi Frank. A little llama drama for this week: https://outofmywritemind.com/2018/08/21/road-trip/
Love your scene!
My post for this weeksTuesday Photo Challenge is :
https://apausefornature.wordpress.com/?p=165&preview=true
This was so fun to do. I set the scene for the dance of the crabs. https://odaciuk.wordpress.com/2018/08/21/dance-of-the-crabs/
Wonderful scene, Olga! Love the dance!
Thanks, Frank. The dance was a joy to view. 🙂
hi frank great idea and Picture for this week theme, here is my post, https://wp.me/p2AvI7-2Q1.
greetings robert
Thank you, Robert! Love your scene!!
…I still have a photo … 🙂