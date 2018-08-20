Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 122

Welcome to the 122nd round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
Looking through your posts, I am struck by the variety of toys that you brought into them; while there were some perennial favorites, such as teddy bears of all sorts, there were old toys, new toys, and some highly unusual toys. Thank you for putting lots of thought into your posts, which made them a treasure to read! And yes, there were a couple of unusual interpretations… let me know when you find them!
Thank you for the creativity and fun that you put together!
Here’s another toy from my collection…
Tubedunnys are a creation by the artist ViseOne, who always manages to take a novel approach to the collectible toy game. In this, he used the Dunny toy as a base to develop a shape that appears to be flowing from a tube of paint, hanging in mid air. I had fun photographing this to stretch its impact a bit more by shooting on a mirror.
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- Sarah’s entry in By Sarah tells the tale of one the favorite toys among dogs, including our Corgis! [N.B. – blog may be set to private]
- Nicole features some of the toys that I enjoyed very much as a child in Une Photo, Un Poéme: jigsaw puzzles! Great choice!
- Kammie provides a variety of yous in her post in The Nut House, as they range from rainy day distractions to the result of lots of rain and beaver dams!
- Rajesh shared a fantastic photo of very collectible toy cars in his post in XDrive, a great blog!
- In another great post in theOnlyD800intheHameau, we get to see the real joy of toys in child’s play with a new toy!
- Shelley’s post in Quaint Revival shares one of the most classic of toys, who is a great protector for the contents of her bookshelf!
- In pensivity101‘s post we are reminded that there are toys for humans and also for our best non-human friends!
- In Sync with Deep‘s post, we get a beautiful poem that was inspired by the photo that accompanied this week’s theme.
- Petra’s true creativity comes out in her post in Photoworld vol. 3, as she shares the story and photos of the ComforterBears that she hand-crafted for many years!
- Xenia’s post in whippetwisdom reminds us that Eivor and Pearl have a favorite toy that they love to chase and run with on the beach!
- In Don’t Hold Your Breath, we get the pleasure of visiting the Garden of Nek Chand, which is filled
- Lee’s post in ladyleemanila is filled with photos of great toys and tops it off with a song that really goes well with the theme!
- Maria has a great post in CitySonnet, in which the little doll appears to have a conversation with herself!
- Stella certainly knows where some of the great toys are, as we can see in Giggles & Tales; Legoland is definitely a must visit among them!
- Tatiana’s post in Travelways is filled with fantastic toys from around the world, which makes us want to travel to them!
- Candace’s post in Netdancer’s Musings features an amazing recent action figure! Go check it out!!
- Jason takes us jay-walking in his post in Proscenium: these jays are having a good time playing!
- A set of great photos in Chateaux des Fleurs show both classic dolls and a great wood car that looks amazing!
- Sonia brings us her approach to freedom from bias in her post in Sonia’s Musings, through toys that go beyond caste and gender stereotyping.
- This week’s contribution in Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery shows us some of the old toys that are still popular among the world’s children!
- Marie’s post in the New 3 Rs: Retire, Recharge, Reconnect brings us some beautiful antique dolls that are certainly too precious to be played with!
- Yes, we all want our toys, even the big boys, as you can see in a great photo in Land of Images! Fun things to play with and useful too!
- This week’s post on the theme in One letter UP – diary 2.0 takes a wonderfully nostalgic look at one special girl’s toys!
- In her blog Out of my Write Mind, Sandy turns back the hands of time, and takes us to an era of magical toys!
- Robert shares some great photos in Photo Roberts Blog, which show the magic that even the simplest of toys can have.
- Bryan shares an amazing view of some of the toys in his collection in Bushboy’s World; true vintage toys that are to be cherished!
- Shubham’s post in Hadd Hai Yaar puts together a wonderful story with a couple of interesting toys!
- You can see that Touring with Kids can be a lot of fun, as this week’s post highlights beautifully! How many places do you recognize?
- In Wind Kisses, we not only take a look at the tools of play, but also at the power of play: there are valuable skills that are built through play!
- Sonya shares a story of what a little plane wants to be when it grows up in her post in Middleton Road; a great photo!
- Olga breaks out the beach toys in her post in Stuff and what if…; what is better than a day at the beach, playing in the sand?
- In an awesome post in WoollyMuses, we journey through the toys at different ages that we humans enjoy!
- We go for a ride in the Blog of Hammad Rais, as kids of all ages like to play with cars, which I still love to do!
- A beautiful collection of soft toys is feautred in the post in Life Amazing; for some reason these toys never fail to grasp our interest.
- A lovely scene is created in Pictures without Film, as Zeus awaits us at the cave! It’s great to create these moments!
- Susan spoils her dog, which is in evidence in her post in Musin’ with Susan, but I cannot say much as I recognized one of the toys as a part of our own dogs’ collection of playthings 🙂
- Nakazato provides us a great senryu and photo in his post in Cactus Haiku, as the rule must be followed!
- Ilka tells us about her local community pool in her entry for A Thousand Miles, where the water ball is one of the favorite toys. The pool sounds amazing!!
- Ju-Lin took an interesting approach to toying with food in All things bring and beautiful; the muesli looks really good!
I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!
