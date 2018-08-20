Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 122

Welcome to the 122nd round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

Looking through your posts, I am struck by the variety of toys that you brought into them; while there were some perennial favorites, such as teddy bears of all sorts, there were old toys, new toys, and some highly unusual toys. Thank you for putting lots of thought into your posts, which made them a treasure to read! And yes, there were a couple of unusual interpretations… let me know when you find them!

Thank you for the creativity and fun that you put together!

Here’s another toy from my collection…

Tubedunnys are a creation by the artist ViseOne, who always manages to take a novel approach to the collectible toy game. In this, he used the Dunny toy as a base to develop a shape that appears to be flowing from a tube of paint, hanging in mid air. I had fun photographing this to stretch its impact a bit more by shooting on a mirror.

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!

