Welcome to Week 125 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! Your entries to last week’s challenge Lifted this challenge to a higher level, for which I thank you!
After last week’s soaring theme, I thought that I’d try to bring it back down to earth for this week. This week’s theme is inspired by a new lens filter that I got recently, as I decided to give it a try, and was intrigued by the results. As I did the test in my Backyard, I figured that might be a good starting point for a challenge theme. Of course, Backyard is a relative term, so it’s not expected that every photo is taken in your literal backyard, and you are free to take poetic license!
So, go explore to find what intrigues you in your backyard or beyond, and share it with your fellow bloggers! I’m looking forward to seeing the results of this week!
This was what I captured in my backyard…
There is something a bit different about this image, as I used a B+W Infrared filter for this photo. The filter drastically changed what was captured on my Fuji X-H1’s sensor, which when taken to a monochrome palette created this image. The experiment was also my first use of my new Lensbaby Burnside 35 lens, which is another ingredient for exploration. As I’m off to the Netherlands in a couple of days, there will be time for photography experiments, so expect some results!!
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
I’m looking forward to seeing you lift the veil and uncover the beauty that lay hidden!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
