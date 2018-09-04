Welcome to Week 125 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! Your entries to last week’s challenge Lifted this challenge to a higher level, for which I thank you!

After last week’s soaring theme, I thought that I’d try to bring it back down to earth for this week. This week’s theme is inspired by a new lens filter that I got recently, as I decided to give it a try, and was intrigued by the results. As I did the test in my Backyard, I figured that might be a good starting point for a challenge theme. Of course, Backyard is a relative term, so it’s not expected that every photo is taken in your literal backyard, and you are free to take poetic license!

So, go explore to find what intrigues you in your backyard or beyond, and share it with your fellow bloggers! I’m looking forward to seeing the results of this week!

This was what I captured in my backyard…

There is something a bit different about this image, as I used a B+W Infrared filter for this photo. The filter drastically changed what was captured on my Fuji X-H1’s sensor, which when taken to a monochrome palette created this image. The experiment was also my first use of my new Lensbaby Burnside 35 lens, which is another ingredient for exploration. As I’m off to the Netherlands in a couple of days, there will be time for photography experiments, so expect some results!!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

I’m looking forward to seeing you lift the veil and uncover the beauty that lay hidden!

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading...