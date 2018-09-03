Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 124

Welcome to the 124th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

I expected to get some great posts with this week’s theme of Lift, and you came through like you always do! Your posts were fantastic and I truly enjoyed reading all of them. There were some surprising lifts, as well as a whole bunch of amazing ones!

Thanks to all of you for the creativity and fun that you put together! Please read each other’s posts and let the authors know how much you enjoyed them!

Here’s a bird looking for a lift…

Outside Duart Castle on the wonderful Isle of Mull, we found out that the Robins have no fear, as this one showed by hopping on our car door and insisting we either provide food or a ride!

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading...