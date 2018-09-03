Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 124

Welcome to the 124th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
I expected to get some great posts with this week’s theme of Lift, and you came through like you always do! Your posts were fantastic and I truly enjoyed reading all of them. There were some surprising lifts, as well as a whole bunch of amazing ones!
Thanks to all of you for the creativity and fun that you put together! Please read each other’s posts and let the authors know how much you enjoyed them!
Here’s a bird looking for a lift…
Outside Duart Castle on the wonderful Isle of Mull, we found out that the Robins have no fear, as this one showed by hopping on our car door and insisting we either provide food or a ride!
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- Miriam’s post in Out an’ About will give you quite a lift, as she faces her vertigo and enjoys the view from several high points.
- Charles’ entry in charlesewaugh brings out one of the most uplifting scenes in Valparaiso, Chile: a funicular!
- In sgeoil‘s post we are uplifted on the wings of the common loon, which is a wonderful bird!
- In a great post in A Pause for Nature, one of Nature’s super-lifters is featured: the lowly ant!
- In Don’t Hold Your Breath, we are lifted on the wings of the house sparrow, as they partake of the crumbs that are available…
- Xenia’s post in whippetwisdom features Eivor and Pearl, as they are lifted to great heights, romping across the beach!
- Kammie shares uplifting news in her post in The Nut House, as she will have a number of photographs hanging in a gallery!
- Na’ama Yehuda‘s entry for this week’s theme shows the dragon’s head lifted high and has a wonderful poem!
- Olga lifts her eyes up high in her post in Stuff and what if…; the objects in the sky and her poem are amazing!
- In pensivity101‘s post, we are treated to her thoughts around the theme and its many variations! Lovely post!
- Nicole’s photo in her wonderful blog Une Photo, Un Poéme highlights an impressive lift!
- In another fantastic post in MVobsession, we take all sorts of lifts from the gravity-defying to the pick-me-ups.
- A stunning photo in Chateaux des Fleurs provides us a lift that is just simply precious to behold!
- This week’s post on the theme in One letter UP – diary 2.0 tells the story of a tree and its 35 years of growth, until it needed a lift!
- In a beautiful post in her blog Out of my Write Mind, Sandy shares images of Nature’s lifting power, as water is elevated, and then returned…
- Sarah’s entry in By Sarah has a wonderful lift, as she captures the frozen bird beautifully. [N.B. – blog may be set to private]
- Boats are involved again this week in the post in Life Amazing; that is quite a lift that is given!
- Maria’s post in Kamerapromenader captures both amazing lifts and is definitely uplifting!
- Stella provides us with another great post in Giggles & Tales, with lots of amazing lifts that are sure to lift you up!
- In a lovely photo in Shreya Shah, we get to see the moment when the groom lifts the veil; wonderful post!
- Suzanne’s post in Being in Nature documents that wonderful moment when a bird takes flight!
- Sonia takes us to the zenith of joy in Sonia’s Musings, as her toddler is lifted up high by her husband!
- When you climb into the wheel that you see in Land of Images, you will get quite a lift and a view of Brighton!
- Petra unleashes her creativity in her post in Photoworld vol. 3, as she documents lift in great, amusing detail! You can also see this post in Lilliput is everywhere. Enjoy!
- Yinglan’s journey on a 30 minute cable lift ride in This is another Story takes her to new heights and amazing landscapes to view!
- In a wonderful post in WoollyMuses, we are taken to the airport, to both get a lift and be lifted!
- Tatiana starts things off with a great post in TravelArtPix, where we get to see the Snowbirds. Also, in Vegas Great Attractions, we get to fly!
- Khürt’s posts in Island in the Net have been nothing short of amazing, which is true again of his report that takes us from Old Slip to Tabe Green!
- In a great post in Touring with Kids, we get treated to a host of beautiful vistas in the Bahamas!
- Jason doesn’t provide any horse play in his post in Proscenium: the horse may get a lift home, though!
- In Sync with Deep‘s post, the bubbles are lifted up and float away, until the bubble bursts…
- In a post that is certain to cool us down, Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery lifts us up, so that we can slide down the slope!
- Monika’s post in Alubhujia is truly uplifting, as she shares who lifts her up in her life: Dad!
- Robert captures some bubbles in his photo in Photo Roberts Blog, which are lifted upon a gentle breeze…
- Maria lifts our spirits in a great post in CitySonnet, as all of us would be able to enjoy a vacation in Pefkohori.
- Susan captures a pelican taking flight in her post in Musin’ with Susan, which is an amazing sight!
- Debbie writes another wonderful post in Forgivingconnects, as she lifts herself up with the lift of the Snta Monica stairs!
- In a great post in Go Outside Today, the bicycles are lifted for a great ‘organized by nobody’ monthly bike ride in Toronto!
- Ju-Lin takes us on an art exploration in her post in All things bright and beautiful; the lift provided in the art is echoed in our being lifted in life!
- Hammad brings us a great post in The Blog of Hammad Rais, as we’re lifted up into the sky!
- A lovely photo in Life in Minutes reminds us of the most gentle of lifts: the butterfly taking flight!
- An amazing site and photos in Pictures without Film, as we get to see a truly old lift, which did its work!
- In a lovely post in Fatma Mahmoud, we get to experience a new beginning in their photos!
8 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 124”
So many interpretations, such a lovely collated collection! 🙂
They are fantastic entries!
I haven’t seen such a fearless robin. What a wonderfully unique photo of the castle it provides.
Thank you!
Another fabulous photo! Such a cutie!
Thank you!
Thank you Jansen for putting all these together – indeed wonderful entries here!
What a nice photo of the little bird waiting for a lift, BTW 🙂
