Tuesday Photo Challenge – Light and Dark

Welcome to Week 126 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! After a long day of travel, I want to be sure to kick off this week’s challenge, and hope that you will indulge me to post the roll up of the 125th theme of Backyard on Wednesday morning.
One of the locations that I visited during my vacation was the Vermeer house in Delft, which was a wonderful experience. Vermeer is well-known for his usage of light and dark in his work and the variations of light quality and direciton that he brings to his works. So I thought it would be interesting to use the theme of Light and Dark for this week.
Exploring what light and dark bring into a photograph can lead to dramatic photographs that really stand out in a crowd; your challenge is to use the concepts of light and dark and share your interpretation of their interplay. Play around with light, as well as the shadows and let your intuitive feel rise to the top with the fun you have with this topic!
Here’s a bit of that interplay…
This shot is of a set up in the Vermeer House, on the floor where there’s an exploration of the direciton and quality of light. It struck me that a still life was right in front of me, so I had to capture the feel of this table tableau!
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
I’m eagerly anticipating what dark you will bring to the light in your entries this week!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
