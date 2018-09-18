Tuesday Photo Challenge – Light and Dark

Welcome to Week 126 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! After a long day of travel, I want to be sure to kick off this week’s challenge, and hope that you will indulge me to post the roll up of the 125th theme of Backyard on Wednesday morning.

One of the locations that I visited during my vacation was the Vermeer house in Delft, which was a wonderful experience. Vermeer is well-known for his usage of light and dark in his work and the variations of light quality and direciton that he brings to his works. So I thought it would be interesting to use the theme of Light and Dark for this week.

Exploring what light and dark bring into a photograph can lead to dramatic photographs that really stand out in a crowd; your challenge is to use the concepts of light and dark and share your interpretation of their interplay. Play around with light, as well as the shadows and let your intuitive feel rise to the top with the fun you have with this topic!

Here’s a bit of that interplay…

This shot is of a set up in the Vermeer House, on the floor where there’s an exploration of the direciton and quality of light. It struck me that a still life was right in front of me, so I had to capture the feel of this table tableau!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

I’m eagerly anticipating what dark you will bring to the light in your entries this week!

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading...