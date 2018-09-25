Tuesday Photo Challenge – Our World

Welcome to Week 127 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! Due to last week’s overwhelming response, I’m not quite done with its round up post, which will be done tonight.

After a week of juxtaposition of the light and dark, I thought I’d change our focus to be more on the world around us for this week’s theme. For this theme, let’s share some insights into Our World, how we see it or something that might catch your or somebody else’s eye!

Have fun with this theme and think about what you’d like the rest of the world to see about where you live. I’m looking forward to what your creative minds come up with!

Here’s a sample of what I find in the alleys of Worcester…

This shot came from my looking through a hole in a fence between two buildings, where I caught this scene! Not quite what I expected, but telling a lot about the infrastructure of these buildings!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

I’m definitely looking forward to seeing some more about your worlds!

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading...