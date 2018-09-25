Tuesday Photo Challenge – Our World

Welcome to Week 127 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! Due to last week’s overwhelming response, I’m not quite done with its round up post, which will be done tonight.
After a week of juxtaposition of the light and dark, I thought I’d change our focus to be more on the world around us for this week’s theme. For this theme, let’s share some insights into Our World, how we see it or something that might catch your or somebody else’s eye!
Have fun with this theme and think about what you’d like the rest of the world to see about where you live. I’m looking forward to what your creative minds come up with!
Here’s a sample of what I find in the alleys of Worcester…
This shot came from my looking through a hole in a fence between two buildings, where I caught this scene! Not quite what I expected, but telling a lot about the infrastructure of these buildings!
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
I’m definitely looking forward to seeing some more about your worlds!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
33 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Our World”
I’ve used quite a few photos in my post ‘Lounging Around’. Hope that’s OK
https://pensitivity101.wordpress.com/2018/09/25/tuesday-photo-challenge-our-world/
That is absolutely awesome!!
Thanks Frank.
I also should mention that you gave a really interesting view of your world. I’m always amazed how boats can make for great living space. Thank you for sharing this view.
Ours was only 41 feet, so we didn’t have a dining area as some of the longer narrow boats did. Wide beams are 9 to 15 feet across so bigger than our first house, and are more like floating apartments. We miss the boat sometimes, even if it was only 6′ 10″ wide. It was home, comfy, and ours. And we made a lot of friends.
I adore the leading lines in your photo this week! Here are some birds who are singing sweet songs in my world this week https://www.quaintrevival.com/dont-worry-youre-gonna-love-being-a-blogger/ Happy Tuesday!
Shelley, wonderful post! Yes, I love using lines in my photography, as the eye can be guided through an image to get to a specific end point.
Have a wonderful day and week!
Thank you, hope your week is great too!
Hello Frank, thank you for hosting this lovely prompt! We have gone a bit ‘otherworldly’ with our contribution for this week: https://whippetwisdom.com/2018/09/25/haiku-our-world/
Hi Xenia, that is another lovely response!! I love the watery interpretation!
Thank you Frank! 🙂
Yep. It was an errant plugin. I should be good for the this challenge.
Great news!!
Another great theme Frank! Here’s mine this week…
https://bysarahwhiley.wordpress.com/2018/09/26/our-jurassic-world/
Thank you kindly, Sarah!
Hi Frank…I thought I’d feature some subtle seasonal changes right on our own deck: https://outofmywritemind.com/2018/09/26/fall-has-its-own-angle/
That’s a stunning photo, Sandy!
Your choice of image for the week’s theme was really a bit odd and exciting. I like the straight lines and that’s bit messy but still with greenery. An exciting mix 😀
Here’s my entry: https://maltanita.com/2018/09/26/maltes-luzzu/
Hi Anita, thank you! Yes, it was intended to provide a different look and what hides between buildings. Love all the color in your post!!