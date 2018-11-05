Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 132

Welcome to the 132nd round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
Many of you went down some Slippery slopes this week, as there were some prominent glaciers; it was interesting to see that a number of you have visited the same locales and definitely makes me want to visit these wonderful places too! As always, you were creative and inventive in your posts, which gave me plenty of reason to smile and chuckle, particularly when I met Gus! Thank you all for your wonderful posts and taking the time to put them together!
Please enjoy each other’s posts and see which ones was the most slippery of all!
Sometimes a possible prince might give you the slip…
This was a wonderful frog that was sitting near a pond at the college that my daughter attended, Bard College at Simon’s Rock. It was a bit tricky to get exactly this angle on this lovely fellow, so I wound up hanging over the pond, while my wife held my feet down, so that I wouldn’t slip into it!
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- A stunning photo in theOnlyD800intheHameau shows beautiful contrast between the scallop and its shell, a slippery customer in a gorgeous environment.
- Kammie provides something rather delicious in the Nut House, which is definitely slippery!
- Jackie’s post in Junkboat Travels finds her in a rather slippery location, which makes me wonder who name it thus!
- A particularly slippery situation occurred in Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery‘s post, but I wouldn’t want to be a stick in the mud 🙂
- With another awesome photo, Chateaux des Fleurs brings us close to some rather slippery rocks…
- The photo featured for this week’s theme by Land of Images is gorgeous! I’d love to visit that rather slippery location!
- In Don’t Hold Your Breath, we encounter some gorgeous Himachali butterflies, some of which are pretty tough to catch on camera…
- Some gorgeous snakes are featured in pensivity101‘s post, each of which seems rather content to be held, or are they the ones holding?
- Maria caught some wonderful snakes in her excellent blog, KameraPromenader; they look rather comfortable in the sun!
- The poem in Na’ama Yehuda‘s post is fantastic, as it captures the slippery slope that we’re on perfectly!
- With a very appropriate entry in Heart to Heart‘s blog, we get to see who captured a slippery customer!
- Yes, it looks rather slippery in Danny James Photography‘s post, and it might also be sticky in a peculiar manner!
- In Proscenium we find out about a rather disturbing attribute of leaves…they can be rather slippery!
- Susan brings us to a wonderful place in her post in Musin’ with Susan, which has many people returning very slippery!
- In this week’s post in To See a World in a Grain of Sand… Ann-Christine captures a rather amazing display!
- This week’s post in One letter UP – diary 2.0 examines the rather slippery sidewalk, one of Winter’s side effects!
- Brian’s post in his very cool blog Bushboy’s World introduces us to Gus, who looks rather chill, as if he doesn’t have a care in the world!
- Deb shares a rather interesting sight in her post in Twenty Four, which I have never seen before!
- Sandy provides us with a great angle of view in Out of my Write Mind, as her photo brings us in close and personal!
- Woolly makes the case for adequate padding in his Woolly Muses, as a traversal of the Athabasca ice field can be tricky!
- Olga also ventured toward the Athabasca ice field, as we see in her post in Stuff and what if…; the waterfall image is nothing short of stunning!
- Ju-Lyn’s post in her wonderful blog All Things Bright and Beautiful… made me chuckle, as it made me think of the Creature from the Black Lagoon, except this creature is much gentler!
- Debbie shares the experience of falling out of bed in her post in ForgivingConnects; her reaction and self-forgivenss is priceless!
- Yinglan’s post in This is Another Story takes us out to some rather spectacular glaciers, which are the pinnacle of slippery!
- Debbie wonders why the floor in Trattoria La Lanterna is so slippery in Travel with Intent; it makes me wonder as well!
- Ulli shares the story of the Growing Rock of Utterling in the wonderful blog Banactee; this rock looks pretty slippery!
- Ilka may have done some sliding along the trail that got her to the river Lech, but as we see in A Thousand Miles, it was well worth it for this lovely photo!
I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!
8 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 132”
The teamwork of you and your wife truly paid off 🙂
Thank you!
Captions for the frog Frank:
This is my good side, don’t you think?
Come on, give us a kiss!
LMAO!!! Very good!
😀
What a handsome fellow! A prince among frogs. 🙂
I really think an optional prince could not be much prettier than this handsome frog. Good you had a wife to hold you…to give us this beauty!
Thank you most kindly!!