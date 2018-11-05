Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 132

Welcome to the 132nd round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

Many of you went down some Slippery slopes this week, as there were some prominent glaciers; it was interesting to see that a number of you have visited the same locales and definitely makes me want to visit these wonderful places too! As always, you were creative and inventive in your posts, which gave me plenty of reason to smile and chuckle, particularly when I met Gus! Thank you all for your wonderful posts and taking the time to put them together!

Please enjoy each other’s posts and see which ones was the most slippery of all!

Sometimes a possible prince might give you the slip…

This was a wonderful frog that was sitting near a pond at the college that my daughter attended, Bard College at Simon’s Rock. It was a bit tricky to get exactly this angle on this lovely fellow, so I wound up hanging over the pond, while my wife held my feet down, so that I wouldn’t slip into it!

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!

