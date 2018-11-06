Welcome to Week 133 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
After a rather Slippery week of entries, I thought we’d need a bit of respite from all the slipping and sliding and settle in for a bit of Comfort! As the weather is getting colder in New England and many other places in the Northern Hemisphere, the idea of a cozy comfortable spot by the fireplace is rather inviting. This led me to this week’s theme, which I hope you will all be comfortable with handling! Think about what denotes Comfort to you and how you would capture it in your mind’s eye, or with your camera’s lens.
Be mindful and creative, and let fun and comfort collide into an expose on the finer parts of our human condition! I look forward to your creature comforts!!
Here’s some comfort food to get you going…
Macaroni and cheese is definitely one of my favorite comfort foods, as its cheesy, gooey goodness is just pleasing to the eye, nose and tongue! Add some cubed ham and bake it in the oven and I won’t be late for dinner!! I shot this image for a food photography class with the intent to create an image that would be at once inviting and give a sense of home-made comfort. I did do a bit of food styling to get the look that I wanted (yes, there was a blowtorch involved 🙂 ).
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
Can’t wait to see what comforts will be highlighted this week!!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
9 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Comfort”
My, that photo does look like delicious comfort food. I took a twist to the prompt – hope you don’t mind! https://www.quaintrevival.com/the-comforts-of-voting-early/ Happy Tuesday!
Great take on the theme. I took the same approach to voting.
A lovely challenge Frank and your comfort food looks very yummy! Here are the swans and cygnets making themselves comfortable on a sandbar: https://tranature.com/2018/11/06/haiku-fading-light/
Hi,here is what fills my inside with deep comfort.
https://passion912.wordpress.com/2018/11/06/a-city-that-never-fails-my-heart/
Hi Frank.
All about Maggie this week.
https://pensitivity101.wordpress.com/2018/11/06/tuesday-photo-challenge-comfort/