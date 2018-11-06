Welcome to Week 133 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

After a rather Slippery week of entries, I thought we’d need a bit of respite from all the slipping and sliding and settle in for a bit of Comfort! As the weather is getting colder in New England and many other places in the Northern Hemisphere, the idea of a cozy comfortable spot by the fireplace is rather inviting. This led me to this week’s theme, which I hope you will all be comfortable with handling! Think about what denotes Comfort to you and how you would capture it in your mind’s eye, or with your camera’s lens.

Be mindful and creative, and let fun and comfort collide into an expose on the finer parts of our human condition! I look forward to your creature comforts!!

Here’s some comfort food to get you going…

Macaroni and cheese is definitely one of my favorite comfort foods, as its cheesy, gooey goodness is just pleasing to the eye, nose and tongue! Add some cubed ham and bake it in the oven and I won’t be late for dinner!! I shot this image for a food photography class with the intent to create an image that would be at once inviting and give a sense of home-made comfort. I did do a bit of food styling to get the look that I wanted (yes, there was a blowtorch involved 🙂 ).

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Can’t wait to see what comforts will be highlighted this week!!

