Welcome to Week 134 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

It was very comforting to see how you approached last week’s theme of Comfort. It was fun to see your creative ideas! For this week, I’m picking up one of the suggestions that was made by Na’ama and using the theme of Trio. Your challenge is to come up with some interesting trios that might just surprised your fellow bloggers… What kind of triumvirate this is, is entirely up to you, and, of course, humor counts!!

Have fun and put your best lens forward!

Here’s a different trio to get you going…

These beautiful bovines were pushing each other out of the way to get captured by their favorite paparazzi photographer! The moment they saw me, they came running over and weren’t going to leave me alone until I got their good sides.

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Can’t wait to see what triplets will grace your posts!

